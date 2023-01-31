20230201-LOC-Ice and Snow Filer

A crowd gathers on Keene’s Central Square during last year's Ice and Snow festival to watch Dennis Hickey of Franklin carve a tower of ice into a tree and butterflies. This year's festival has been postponed to Sunday, due to the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for Saturday.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The dangerously frigid temperatures forecast for Saturday are too cold even for Keene's annual Snow and Ice Festival, which will be postponed a day, organizers announced Tuesday.

 

