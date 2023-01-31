A crowd gathers on Keene’s Central Square during last year's Ice and Snow festival to watch Dennis Hickey of Franklin carve a tower of ice into a tree and butterflies. This year's festival has been postponed to Sunday, due to the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for Saturday.
The dangerously frigid temperatures forecast for Saturday are too cold even for Keene's annual Snow and Ice Festival, which will be postponed a day, organizers announced Tuesday.
"Due to the unsafe cold temperature predicted for Saturday, the day of the festival has changed to Sunday Feb. 5th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm," a post on the event's Facebook page reads.
The event, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is set to feature 12 ice carvers, alongside a variety of free activities throughout downtown Keene.
The National Weather Service predicts Keene will see a high temperature of 9 degrees on Saturday. The overnight low temperature Friday into Saturday is predicted at minus-13 degrees.
"While there remains some uncertainty as to the exact magnitude of the cold air, a period of dangerously cold wind chills is expected Friday into Saturday," the NWS in Gray, Maine, said in a bulletin posted Tuesday afternoon.
This may be the coldest air to hit the region since February 2016, according to the NWS, with wind chill values between minus-35 and minus-45 degrees possible.
