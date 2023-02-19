A new program partnering Keene Housing and School Administrative Unit 29 seeks to assist unhoused students and families throughout the region.
The program, Homes for School, is currently in its pilot stage and is only operating, at this point, for students at Symonds and Franklin elementary schools in Keene.
Working with the school staff to identify unhoused students, Keene Housing staff will provide families in need with housing stabilization and help them find services to address educational, economic or medical concerns that contribute to being unhoused, according to a news release by Keene Housing.
Drawing inspiration from an initiative first implemented in Tacoma, Wash., Keene Housing approached the school district about the idea of the program last summer.
Assistant Superintendent Ben White said housing for students is a basic need that is very important to the school district.
“It’s a really innovative pilot to see if we’re able to support our most vulnerable population of students in a positive way,” White said.
Joshua Meehan, executive director of Keene Housing, said the program is still in the early screening phase with the first few families, but he’s hoping to start the housing search with them by the end of the month.
“As somebody who has spent the majority of his professional life working in the affordable housing space, this is an opportunity that all of us are really excited to pursue,” Meehan said. “We’re talking about unhoused elementary school children, and if we don’t at least try to find a way to house them, we would be doing them an injustice.”
The biggest issue Meehan said is the lack of housing available in Keene in general. To tackle that issue, Keene Housing has developed incentives such as signing bonuses for landlords who participate in the program. Landlords not participating for the first time will receive $1,000, and those returning will receive $500.
The program’s funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to operate the organization’s Housing Choice Voucher program.
Meehan credits Karen Graveline for taking on program responsibility as the Keene Housing resident service coordinator. She will be taking on the responsibility of helping families find a place to live and provide them with stability services once they are housed.
Meehan added that this is a great example of two organizations, SAU 29 and Keene Housing, whose missions overlap in many ways that allow a creative partnership to solve problems.
However, White said he feels optimistic about the future of the program, and he believes it will eventually spread to other schools.
“These families and students are going to see very positive impacts in their life,” White said. “That’s going to be something that’s very measurable for us and will help the pilot be very successful.”
