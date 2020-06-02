Keene Housing has received national accreditation for its commitment to providing affordable housing, according to a recent news release from the Affordable Housing Accreditation Board.
The designation of Accredited Affordable Housing Organization — which is effective for five years — has been awarded to just five other affordable housing providers across the country, the release says.
Like one of the other providers that received accreditation, Keene Housing is a participant in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Move to Work — a program for public housing authorities that allows them to design and test strategies to use federal dollars more efficiently, help residents find employment and increase housing choices for families of low income.
Because of this, the accreditation process helps show how the innovation and decision-making that Move to Work provides Keene Housing translates into high-quality housing and services, according to Keene Housing Executive Director Josh Meehan.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that two of the first six organizations to pursue and receive accreditation, Keene Housing and the Seattle Housing Authority, are MTW agencies,” Meehan said in the release.
Keene Housing provides access to affordable housing for nearly 1,000 households in the Monadnock Region. The units Keene Housing manages include communities serving seniors and people with disabilities.
The organization received the recognition after a virtual site visit by the accreditation board, in which Keene Housing conformed with eight standards, 47 guidelines and 110 indicators. Each of these measured how effectively Keene Housing’s board, leadership and staff are meeting their mission, the release says.
The news release describes the accreditation board — which Meehan is a founding member of — as an independent nonprofit organization that was established in 2013. The board comprises industry professionals from across the United States, and accreditation is voluntary, its website says.
Meehan is the vice chairman of the Affordable Housing Accreditation Board’s board of directors, according to the website. Though he would typically have a vote on whether to grant accreditation, he said he recused himself from Keene Housing’s deliberation.
“We were so inspired by the staff and whole community served by Keene Housing,” Diana McWilliams, president and CEO of the accreditation board, said in the release. “Their application and site visit demonstrated a commitment to residents, their community, and an internal commitment to continuous quality improvement.”
In addition to affirming this commitment, receiving accreditation can bolster regulators’ and funders’ confidence in a housing authority for potential future capital investment, the board’s website says.