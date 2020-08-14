Keene Housing received nearly $200,000 in federal funding this week that the organization plans to channel into efforts to protect the health and welfare of its residents and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from a $1.25 billion program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was created as part of the CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed in March.
Keene Housing, an independent public agency that provides affordable housing in the Monadnock Region, received a portion of HUD’s $2.2 million package for New Hampshire housing agencies that was allocated this week. The department announced the funding in an Aug. 11 news release.
The disbursement was the second of its kind after housing agencies around the country received an initial round of funding from the federal program in the spring.
The funds are not a blank check from HUD, however. Instead, the department requires that housing agencies spend the money on costs directly related to the pandemic.
Keene Housing’s executive director, Joshua Meehan, said the agency plans to use the funds to strengthen its staff’s ability to help residents remotely, reducing the possible spread of COVID-19 and allowing residents to more easily schedule those interactions around their work hours. He added that Keene Housing will also explore how it can use funds to help children in its programs attend school remotely, which the HUD guidelines permit.
“The guardrails that HUD’s put up around this funding are very reasonable, but they do give us some flexibility to make sure that we can take care of our residents and [federal housing] voucher holders,” Meehan said.
He explained that $183,000 represents approximately two months of Keene Housing’s administrative costs but said the agency will spend it cautiously, given the unpredictable course of the pandemic.
Meehan is scheduled to meet with senior staff at Keene Housing next week to discuss how the organization will allocate the funds, which it must do before June 30, 2021.
“We’re trying to … be very conservative with how we spend these funds down so that if we need to continue with these ongoing [pandemic-related] costs, we’re able to do that,” he said. “Our priority is going to be making sure those funds provide safe housing for our residents.”
Keene Housing received $143,000 in late May as the first allocation of its CARES Act funding, according to Meehan.
The agency used a portion of that to afford twice-a-day cleaning services for the common spaces all of its residences, Meehan said. Keene Housing also used the money to purchase personal protective equipment, along with technology for its staff members who are working remotely, including laptops, printers and scanners.
Meehan noted his appreciation for the financial support that HUD has given to local housing agencies, which he said allows organizations like Keene Housing to maintain their day-to-day operations while protecting the health of employees and residents.
“Even though we’re running our business incredibly differently than we used to, these funds help us continue [doing so] in a way so that we’re available to folks who need us, when they need us,” Meehan said.
In the HUD news release, David Tille, the department’s regional administrator for New England, praised New Hampshire’s housing agencies for their work during the pandemic.
“This funding will help them continue their efforts to ensure stable, safe housing for the families that they serve,” Tille said.