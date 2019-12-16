While there’s a clear consensus that there’s a statewide housing crisis, industry experts and advocates said at a forum Thursday that there are possible solutions.
Thursday morning’s discussion was part of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Issues Series. At least 80 people packed into the room at Keene State College’s Alumni Center, with some attendees standing along the walls.
George Reagan, the N.H. Housing Finance Authority’s community engagement manager, told attendees the housing crunch negatively affects the economy and community, and the forum’s panelists underscored that assertion.
Keene Housing Executive Director Joshua Meehan explained that the agency owns or manages around 550 units and administers federal housing vouchers, housing about 1,500 people.
“That said, our waitlists exceed 3,000 people,” Meehan said. “A family waiting for a two-bedroom apartment that we own or manage can expect to wait two or three years to come up on that waitlist, and an elderly or disabled person might wait as long as eight years, depending on which property of ours they’re looking for.”
The average income of a working family getting help from the agency is about $21,000 a year, he said, and an elderly/disabled household is typically on an annual fixed income of about $13,000.
“I always feel like my role in conversations like this is to be their voice, because their voice isn’t often heard enough,” he said.
He also noted that 25 percent of the people they house are employed, and the remaining are either elderly, disabled or children.
“So when we talk about workforce housing … they’re the working poor, and they desperately need a place to live,” Meehan said.
Peter D. Hansel, president of Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene, detailed the many ways the housing crisis hurts area businesses. Only 30 percent of Filtrine’s employees live in Keene, he said, citing the lack of affordable housing and the city’s high cost of living.
Employees who commute are more likely to miss work, Hansel said, but they also suffer from personal consequences, such as less disposable income and more wear and tear on their vehicle.
“Most people today, young people particularly, like to live close to where they work,” he added.
And if that’s not an option, local businesses like his struggle to attract younger employees to replace an aging workforce, Hansel said.
A growing problem
Reagan used N.H. Housing Finance Authority data to help explain the factors that led to the housing crunch.
New Hampshire faces high housing demand but suffers from low supply, he said. There’s a statewide deficit of 20,000 housing units, and the vacancy rate for a two-bedroom apartment is less than 1 percent — a balanced rental market would have a rate close to 5 percent.
With a median age of 42.7, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, New Hampshire is the second-oldest state in the country, behind Maine. Reagan said senior citizens’ desire to “age in place” can create a mismatched housing stock where one or two people live in homes with three or more bedrooms, which could fit a growing family.
He added that young professionals are often saddled with high student loan debt, and addressing the overall economic issue means finding a way to make it feasible for them to live and work in the community where they want to put down roots.
Regarding the low housing supply, Reagan also pointed to labor shortages in the construction industry, coupled with increasing costs for materials. And when developers present a project, there can be pushback from local residents, he said.
“Certainly I think we all know that there’s a real awareness that we need housing, but then there’s a real disconnect when it’s gonna be maybe right next to me,” Reagan said.
Municipalities and advocates need to consider land conservation and efforts to preserve rural character to make housing proposals more amenable to neighbors, he said.
Potential solutions
Reagan offered a few tools to spur development, many of which would require looser zoning regulations. He suggested smaller homes on smaller lots; cluster zoning, which determines density in an area rather than a lot-by-lot basis; and encouraging mixed uses. To address concerns from residents, he proposed maintaining the outside of a structure if neighbors like the look, or replicating the facade of other beloved buildings in town, rather than focusing as much on the use.
Reagan suggested incentive-based zoning, too, and mentioned tax credits from N.H. Housing and programs like the state law 79-E, which incentivizes property owners to rehabilitate old and historic buildings by waiving taxes on the added property value (since the value increases with upgrades) for up to five years.
“There’s nothing wrong with high-end housing, [but] if that’s all the product that we’re producing, that’s a challenge for our community in the future,” he said.
Medard K. Kopczynski, Keene’s economic development director, discussed the city’s plans to rehabilitate its old neighborhoods, which he said would improve property values as well as the downtown vibrancy. Goals include programs to support energy-efficient upgrades to houses, assistance for staff of major Keene employers with buying a home under certain circumstances, and revising city codes regarding home maintenance and property upkeep.
Kevin Lacasse, CEO and founder of New England Family Housing, laid out the lengthy and arduous process developers endure for projects, asserting that’s a challenge to address.
“I think the solution is what everybody’s talking about, combined. We need more affordable housing, but we just need more housing in general,” he said.
Later, Lacasse recommended attendees talk to their local governments about designating an available piece of land and putting out a request for proposals to encourage development, rather than waiting for it.
Bill Hutwelker, a commercial broker with the Masiello Group in Keene and a Swanzey selectman, lauded the Abenaki Springs Residences in Walpole, an affordable housing complex that recently wrapped up its second phase. That project uses modular construction, which builds the pieces in a climate-controlled factory and then puts it all together on site.
The developer of Abenaki Springs, Jack Franks, stood up later and touted the construction method as faster, cheaper and more energy-efficient than traditional stick-building.
Carol Ogilvie, a consulting planner, pointed to some recent zoning ordinances in Peterborough that allowed for denser development in the downtown area. She said the planning board has approved five projects since the ordinances were enacted, totaling 82 units, though not all are complete yet.
The ordinances have been under scrutiny this year. In the spring, a citizen-submitted proposal to repeal those changes won a majority at the polls, but was thwarted by a procedural measure that had raised the bar for approval to two-thirds.
During a Q&A session, Peterborough Selectman Karen Hatcher said her town created a community task force on housing in October “in response to the fact there is much division, shall we say, around the zoning at this point. People aren’t all feeling warm and fuzzy.”
She raised the point that community education and engagement “isn’t a one-time thing” that stops at creating a zoning ordinance. When new people move to town, Hatcher said, they might want context or otherwise wonder why such an ordinance was ever passed.
Hatcher then inquired about the possibility of a state law that would require affordable housing.
Reagan argued that, considering the costs of housing projects, “if you make a developer then have 10 percent or 20 percent affordable [housing], it will not get built.”