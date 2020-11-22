The recent expansion of a federal program that aims to help alleviate housing instability among people with disabilities included nearly $175,000 that will be distributed locally by Keene Housing.
The region’s public housing authority was awarded the funds through the Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the program.
Joshua Meehan, Keene Housing’s executive director, explained that many Mainstream voucher recipients are at risk of becoming homeless, or already are. Others are either transitioning out of or into facilities that assist people with disabilities.
“These are housing vouchers for some of the absolutely most vulnerable people in our community,” he said Saturday.
The program offers rental assistance to recipients, similar to HUD’s traditional Housing Choice Voucher Program — known commonly as Section 8. The voucher disbursement announced last week is part of a $150 million expansion of the Mainstream program this year, using funds available via the federal CARES Act, HUD announced.
Keene Housing applied for that round of assistance on Oct. 28, according to Meehan. The $174,927 allotment it will receive from HUD on Jan. 1 covers the estimated cost of 25 Mainstream vouchers for next year, doubling its supply of the vouchers, he explained.
“It’s as if we just built a 25-unit property in Keene to house these folks who are so profoundly in need of someplace safe and affordable to live in,” he said. “But rather than build a building, we now have the ability to help those folks rent safe apartments in the community, on their own.”
Households with any person ages 18 to 61 who has a physical or developmental disability, and that are also experiencing homelessness or housing instability, are eligible to receive a Mainstream voucher.
Keene Housing already administers 25 of the vouchers, the majority of which it received in September 2018. Meehan said voucher recipients are typically referred to the organization by other housing relief and social services agencies in the region, including Monadnock Collaborative, Monadnock Developmental Services and Southwestern Community Services.
In addition to the rental assistance it offers through the program, Keene Housing helps voucher recipients identify long-term housing options.
The organization received six of its Mainstream vouchers — worth $41,624 — earlier this year as a provision of the CARES Act.
Although that legislation was enacted in March to address many health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mainstream program does not require that recipients have been directly affected by the crisis. Meehan noted, however, that people experiencing homelessness are often at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 in emergency shelters or while couch-surfing at other residences.
“If you wind up homeless in the middle of a pandemic, the probability that you’re able to take the appropriate steps that you need to take to keep yourself from getting sick are profoundly diminished,” he said.
Unlike other CARES Act-funded programs, many of which are set to expire Dec. 30, the latest tranche of Mainstream vouchers is a permanent addition to Keene Housing’s inventory, Meehan explained — meaning it can distribute 50 such vouchers in perpetuity, though funding for them may decline.
“Every time we have an opportunity to increase the resources available to folks in our community who need long-term, affordable housing, we are thrilled,” he said.
N.H. Housing, the Bedford-based public agency that helps Granite Staters afford housing expenses, was also awarded Mainstream vouchers as part of the latest disbursement. It will receive nearly $650,000.