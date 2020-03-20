Late Thursday evening, Mayor George S. Hansel announced the cancellation of next week’s City Council committee meetings, as well as all advisory committees, boards and commissions until at least April 6.
The statement was emailed to the community on the heels of the council’s first foray into an electronic meeting format.
In a stripped down version of the typical scene in the City Hall chambers, the mayor and the “charter officers” — the city clerk, manager and attorney — observed social distancing and sat with an empty seat between them. A large flat-screen TV faced a room of mostly empty chairs and showed the councilors using a videoconferencing app from home.
As with any change and new technology, there was a learning curve. Just the initial rollcall took over five minutes, and every vote required one. But they did it.
“That was the first virtual meeting of the Keene City Council ever,” Hansel told councilors at the end of the night, “and I think it went relatively well, and it’ll probably improve with time. So you can all add that to your list of accomplishments.”
Hansel’s memo to the public echoed what he told a reporter Thursday morning, encouraging councilors to participate in meetings with a videoconferencing app and urging viewers to watch from home. City meetings are recorded by Cheshire TV and can be seen live on channels 1302 and 1303, and they are archived on the city’s website at ci.keene.nh.us. (On the “Residents” drop-down menu, click “My City Government,” then click “Meeting Videos” in the horizontal menu bar.) ci.keene.nh.us/my-city-government/meeting-videos
The goal of cancelling the three regularly scheduled council committee meetings next week, along with postponing the planning board’s March 23 meeting, is to give city staff time to establish and test a system for hosting meetings online that provides a way for members of the public to give input and ask questions. Because council meetings, by the city’s charter, don’t allow public comment, that wasn’t a problem for Thursday night’s session.