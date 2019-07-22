Amid community concerns about the potential implications of Keene High School's ongoing shift to competency-based education, the school has released more information about how grading and assessment will change in the fall.
Starting in the upcoming year, the school will eliminate midterms and finals, with academic grades based entirely on "formative" and "summative" assessments. A set of competencies referred to as "work-study practices" will be rated separately from the academic letter grade.
The high school has been researching and putting into effect some aspects of competency-based education for the past three years, according to Principal James F. Logan. Though this type of education model can be implemented differently from school to school, students are typically evaluated on their mastery of certain competencies, or learning goals, and may need to show mastery of a goal before moving on to the next in a given subject.
The N.H. Department of Education requires in its minimum standards for school approval by the state that high school credit be earned by demonstrating mastery of required competencies.
Some competency-based changes were put in place in 2018-19 in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District to report "work habits," such as timeliness, effort and preparedness, separately from academic grades.
In an email sent to parents Thursday, Logan answered some of the questions raised at a "questioning session" about competency-based education held at the high school earlier this month. That session was scheduled after fears surfaced at a June school board meeting, where several parents spoke about their worries that changes to grading and assessment could affect students' college admission or scholarship eligibility.
According to Thursday's email, no immediate changes will be made this year to the way Keene High reports GPA or class rank, which was a prominent concern among parents at the recent questioning session.
And despite the elimination of midterms and finals, students will still receive letter grades.
"In a competency-based system, midterms and finals are not necessary as teachers are continually collecting evidence toward understanding," the email reads. "Teachers may choose to reference content from previous units and use some cumulative assessments, but there will not be a separate midterm or final exam grade."
Making the grade
Beginning in the fall, academic grades will be made up of formative assessments — such as quizzes, homework and reading checks — and summative assessments, such as essays, presentations, portfolios and performances that ask students to show "what they can do ... with what they know," according to the email.
Depending on the course, summative assessments will count for 60 or 70 percent of a student's grade, while formative assessments will count for 30 or 40 percent, the email says. If a course has multiple sections taught by different instructors, the same percentage breakdown will be used across all sections, Logan wrote.
If a student fails a summative assessment, they will be encouraged to work with their teachers to "remediate their learning and demonstrate proficiency," the email notes, at which point the failing grade would be replaced by a new grade.
Progress reports and report cards will not change, according to the email, though some aspects of students' work, such as engagement and preparation, will be reported separately from academic scores.
For 2019-20, the school's "cornerstone competencies" — defined as collaboration; communication; creativity and innovation; problem-solving; and responsibility — will be rated rather than included in students' academic grades, the email says. The ratings, which will fall into the categories of competency not yet met, progressing, competent, or exemplary, will be included in instructors' comments on individual summative assessments.
Logan said another email will be sent to parents this week with additional answers to some of the questions posed at the session. The information will also be posted on the school's website in the near future, he said.