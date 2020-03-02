Two years ago, Michael Mariani lost his older brother Nathan to suicide. Now he’s preparing to bike across the country with his best friend, Devin Mclaughlin, to raise awareness of the issue.
“We wanted to do something that honored [my brother], but also could generate a lot of awareness and make light out of the dark,” said Mariani, of Spofford.
The 16-year-old Keene High School juniors will be traveling nearly 4,000 miles by bicycle, starting June 14 in Yorktown, Va. — the head of the TransAmerica Trail.
Proceeds raised before and during their ride — which they’re calling Pedaling for Prevention — will benefit local suicide-prevention group The Samaritans of Keene.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports. A total of 276 suicides were recorded in 2018, 16 of them in Cheshire County, according to data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
That marked the state’s highest annual number of suicide deaths since 2009, the start of the data provided by the office.
Mariani said he and Mclaughlin will be fundraising through the end of their trip in August, with a goal of $20,000. Some of the money will fund their ride, while the rest will be donated directly to The Samaritans.
As of Saturday, the campaign’s GoFundMe page had raised just over $4,000.
The Keene Family YMCA is hosting a fundraiser for the campaign March 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a 45-minute spin class every hour. Classes are available for beginners to advanced cyclists.
The event costs $40 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Mariani and Mclaughlin will be spinning in each class to give people the opportunity to meet them.
Carmen Trafton, executive director of The Samaritans, said she is providing the boys with informational handouts on the crisis, as well as coordinating with suicide prevention groups in other parts of the country they can visit on their journey.
“We are eternally grateful for the privilege of being able to help them make their dream become a reality,” she said.
60 miles per day
The pair has been preparing for the ride every day, whether it be on a stationary bike at home or taking a spin class at the Keene Family YMCA.
Still, the cross-country ride will be a big step-up from what they’re used to.
“We’ve rode our bikes for probably 55 miles [in one trip] before this,” Mariani said.
They hope to be at their destination — San Francisco — after 72 days on the road, according to Mariani. They’ll take 10 of those days off; otherwise, they aim to ride 60 miles per day.
Carrying camping gear and food, Mariani and Mclaughlin, of West Chesterfield, said they want to be as self-sufficient as possible along the way. But — because they’re only 16 — their parents will be following them in a car, in case of emergencies.
The pair will also be staying with hosts they find through Warmshowers — a national community of bike enthusiasts who provide meals, showers and short stays — when they can.
“It’s definitely going to be a life-changing event, just because of the magnitude of it,” Mclaughlin said, noting it will be a push mentally and physically.
But both of them agreed, the cause is worth the challenge.
To donate to Pedaling for Prevention, visit its GoFund Me page or Venmo pedalingforprevention2020. For more information on the ride, visit the campaign’s website: sites.google.com/view/pedalingforprevention.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.