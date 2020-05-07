Michael Mariani and Devin Mclaughlin were supposed to begin their cross-country bike ride for suicide awareness next month.
But amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the safety concerns associated with it, the Keene High School juniors' plans have been altered, according to Devin's mom, Deb Mclaughlin.
The boys will now be biking across New Hampshire, starting June 14, with plans to tackle their original 4,000-mile journey a year from now.
"It was originally difficult to accept the fact of the matter, since we have put so much work in to prepare for the trip," Devin said in a text. "... we are excited that this means we [will] be able to contribute more to prevention in the long run."
The idea for the ride — which they're calling Pedaling for Prevention — came from Michael, who lost his older brother, Nathan, to suicide two years ago.
And as Michael's best friend and an avid cyclist, Devin, of West Chesterfield, wanted to be part of the cause.
Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports. A total of 276 suicides were recorded in 2018, 16 of them in Cheshire County, according to data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
That marked the state’s highest annual number of suicide deaths since 2009, the first year the office began providing data.
Michael, of Spofford, and Devin initially wanted to raise $20,000 by August — through their GoFundMe page and community fundraisers — to donate to local suicide-prevention group The Samaritans of Keene, with some dollars used to help pay for their ride.
But their Keene Family YMCA-sponsored fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19, and other fundraising efforts have been put on the back burner, Deb said.
"We pulled back on fundraising," she said. "We felt it wasn’t the time to ask businesses for money; it wasn’t appropriate."
The campaign still has the same fundraising goal, Deb said, but the boys will be accepting donations until they leave in summer 2021. As of Wednesday, their GoFundMe page had raised just over $6,000, and Michael said the campaign has collected more than $15,000 total.
Their new trip across the Granite State is expected to take 10 days and cover about 700 miles.
From Keene, the boys will head up toward the Canadian border and then come down to the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains.
They will then go to the Seacoast, where a 140-mile bike trail will bring them to Hampton Beach before they head back to the Monadnock Region.
Throughout the trip, the boys will be leaving informational flyers and brochures about suicide awareness — provided by The Samaritans — at public places. Next year, assuming businesses and schools have reopened, they will stop at locations across the country to speak about the cause.
Michael and Devin plan to reach out to other cyclists about whether they should wear masks or other personal protective equipment during this summer's ride, Deb noted.
And though it's a much smaller journey than they'd envisioned, the pair is still preparing by riding their bikes daily, Deb said.
Similar to their original plan, the boys will carry camping gear and food on their bikes to stay as self-sufficient as possible.
Their parents will meet up with them each night to check in, and, in case of an emergency, will also be following their ride using a tracking device, Deb said.
"We will use this extra year to train hard and raise as much awareness and money for suicide prevention as we can," Michael said in a text. "We are very [grateful] for the support we have been shown, and encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors."
To donate to Pedaling for Prevention, visit its GoFundMe page, Pedaling for Prevention, or Venmo pedalingforprevention2020.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.