With their parents providing the foundation, fraternal twins Karthik and Rahul Chalumuri of Keene have built a life of service to their community — the latest piece being a group of young people that provides comfort to cancer patients.
The brothers are co-founders of Students for Hope, an 18-member Keene High School student organization consisting of seniors. Together, they collect items to include in care packages which staff deliver to new patients at Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion.
The facility, which serves more than 31,000 patients at several locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery services.
“We learned cancer is a big disease and is (present) in the Monadnock Region more than we thought,” said Rahul. “ My brother and I thought we could help in some way.”
Karthik thought they could make a positive impact on their community and broaden cancer awareness at the same time.
The list of items students are collecting includes hand cream, socks, sleep masks, blankets, toothbrushes, adult coloring books and pencils and sugar-free candy, in addition to monetary donations. While these items were carefully selected, Karthik and Rahul urged people to donate whatever they’d like.
“The cancer center appreciates anything,” he said.
Both credit their mother, Sri; and father, Rama, for instilling their spirit of volunteerism when they were young children.
They have both helped their parents in several capacities in their service work with several organizations, including The Community Kitchen of Keene, Monadnock United Way and Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention. They’ve also done roadside cleanup as part of an initiative of the National Honor Society, of which they are both members. Karthik, who is also vice present of Keene High Student Council, is involved in another Keene High student organization, Minority Empowerment.
Students for Hope is the only student-founded service organization at Keene High School — others, including Interact (sponsored by the Keene Rotary Club), Sierra Club and Students for a Free Tibet, are all local chapters of national organizations.
Rahul and Karthik, who serve as Students For Hope co-presidents (the group is under the direction of Patrick Lagace, Keene High’s head of business and information technology), and fellow members meet for about a half-hour every Friday after school to generate ideas on how to reach out to potential donors and contact individuals and businesses for item donations. Rahul said some members have donated their own handmade items for the care packages.
“We’ve connected with businesses on a more personal level,” said Karthik. “It’s been a good way for (the group) to interact and become closer to the local community.”
The first round of donation collection ended before Thanksgiving and brought in more than expected; and the Christmas holiday round ended last week. All donations, kept in a secure place, members sort and deliver to the cancer center, where they are then separated into individual care packages. Any additional items are distributed to longer-term patients of the cancer center.
They anticipate the next round to be in March or April.
While Karthik and Rahul and the rest of the group’s members will be heading to college next year — Karthik plans to study corporate law; Rahul, computer science — they are planning to put the next leadership in place by graduation.
“Our goal is to keep it going,” said Rahul. “We wanted to leave on a positive note.”
Karthik is happy with what will be the group’s legacy and hopes it will continue for years to come.
“It’s been such a rewarding experience,” he said.
For more information and a list of items the organization is seeking for care packages, visit studentsforhope.org.