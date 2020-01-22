U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is honoring two brothers who attend Keene High School for their efforts to create care packages for cancer patients.
Rahul and Karthik Chalumuri of Keene have been named January’s “Granite Staters of the Month,” according to a news release Tuesday from Hassan’s office.
High school seniors and fraternal twins, the Chalumuri brothers founded Students for Hope, a local student group that collects items to distribute to patients at Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion in Keene.
“I want to commend Rahul and Karthik for their dedication to improving the lives of people who are less fortunate and recruiting others to do the same,” Hassan said in a statement in the Congressional Record. “I know I join the rest of the Keene community and all Granite Staters in thanking Rahul and Karthik for exemplifying the all-hands-on-deck spirit of New Hampshire.”
Students for Hope collected two rounds of donations last year and plans to do its next round of collections this spring, the brothers told The Sentinel in December. The items included toiletries, socks, sleep masks, adult coloring books and sugar-free candy, according to the Sentinel article.
The brothers said in December that their mother, Sri, and father, Rama, introduced them to volunteering at a young age, and they have worked alongside their parents at local organizations such as The Community Kitchen, Monadnock United Way and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention. They have also done roadside cleanup as part of the National Honor Society.
Hassan began the Granite Stater of the Month program in 2017 to honor state residents “who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger,” according to the news release.
People can be nominated for the award at https://www.hassan.senate.gov/granite-stater-of-the-month.