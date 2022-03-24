Keene High School will host a pair of public forums next week to discuss reestablishing a safe and positive climate at the school, district leaders announced Thursday.
The workshops are scheduled for Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, according to a post on the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 website signed by Superintendent Robert Malay, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing and Principal Cindy Gallagher. Anyone can attend the workshops, according to Malay.
These public meetings are set to come about a week after dozens of students and several parents protested outside the school, raising concerns about safety on campus and an incident there the previous Friday. Student behavior at Keene High — which enrolls about 1,400 students from Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Westmoreland and Winchester — has been an ongoing concern throughout the school year.
To attend Monday's event, people must RSVP at https://bit.ly/3wy0kge by 10 a.m. that day. People who are unable to attend the meeting can leave comments at the same link.
The RSVP link for Thursday's event will be sent out by noon on Monday. The deadline to RSVP will likely be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Malay said. Malay stressed the importance of submitting an RSVP for both events as space in the cafeteria is limited.
The evenings will kick off with a short presentation of behavior-related data from the school and a review of relevant state statues that outline schools' limits and rights when it comes to code-of-conduct breaches according to
Following the presentation — which is expected to last between 15 and 20 minutes — attendees will break off into small groups for discussions guided by facilitators asking questions.
The facilitators will take notes and keep the conversation on-topic. After the events, they will pass their notes to an "outside source" that will identify common themes, which will be used to inform ongoing conversations about changes to systems, protocols and procedures, according to Thursday's message from school leaders.
Malay said the administration will work with a third-party organization to analyze the notes from to workshops to ensure the reviews are done in a timely manner. He said that the administration has not yet officially selected which organization to work with, but will share that information it when it's been decided.
"Collectively, we all have the same expectation and that is that ALL students have a positive, safe, rich learning experience at Keene High School," Malay, Downing and Gallagher wrote. "What has transpired this year is unacceptable, but it shall be resolved through the collective voices and resolve of everyone."