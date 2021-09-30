Keene High School is operating normally Thursday after school officials worked with local law enforcement late Wednesday night to determine that a threatening social media post was a false alarm.
Superintendent Robert Malay said students and families began reporting a concerning social media post to school officials and the Keene Police Department around 10 p.m. A schoolwide email about the investigation into the post went out at 11:42 p.m.
“When we became aware at 10, we had to first validate what was being told to us,” Malay said Thursday morning. “And when we were, we had to reassure our families and our students that we were aware, and we were doing everything we could to investigate.”
By midnight, Malay said the Keene Police Department had determined it was another school district in New Hampshire that was targeted, and that district determined the threat was unfounded. The school sent a follow-up email to families and staff at 12:20 Thursday morning.
“The social media threat was a photo of a threat that was made in a different school district and is circulating through social media,” the second email reads. “It was not a credible threat in the Keene High School community.”