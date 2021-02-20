Caleigh Hicks clearly recalls the day she fell in love with playing the trumpet.
She was a 5th grader at James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard, where her music teacher had all of the kids try the mouthpieces for various instruments.
"And I remember I picked up the flute one, because my sister played flute, my mom played flute, my nana played flute," said Hicks, now a senior at Keene High School. "It was a [family] tradition."
But she quickly determined that the flute was not for her.
"I picked it up, and I absolutely hated it," Hicks said. "And then I picked up the trumpet mouthpiece, and I could play it, the first try. I didn’t need to get any help to try and play it."
Hicks, an 18-year-old Marlborough resident, has been playing the trumpet ever since. And now, she's being recognized as one of the best high school musicians in the Northeast after recently earning a spot in the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Music Festival.
The honors band that Hicks will join for the festival consists of students from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Hicks is one of only three students from the Granite State accepted to the band and the first Keene High School student to earn the honor in five years, said Rich Clark, band director and music teacher.
"It is a big deal," Clark said. "... You’re really competing against a lot of students."
The festival, which is being held virtually March 4 through 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature keynote speakers, workshops with professional musicians, rehearsals and individually recorded performances that will be edited together for a virtual concert. The experience also offers students an opportunity to connect with their peers and meet accomplished artists and educators.
"I’m just excited to get experience and exposure to all of these people who know what they’re doing and playing with people who really care about the music," Hicks said. "That’s my big thing, is being able to be exposed to people who really like what they’re doing."
Hicks' acceptance into the NAfME festival is just the latest musical honor of her senior year. She has also been accepted to the New England Music Festival and the N.H. classical and jazz all-state festivals, organized by the N.H. Music Educators Association. She also earned a spot in the N.H. Classical All-State Festival last year, which qualified her for this year's NAfME All-Eastern festival.
"She’s super hardworking. She’s really dedicated," Clark said. "She has grown a ton since she started at the high school. She came in kind of quiet and reserved, and she’s grown into a confident musician and leader."
Hicks leads the trumpet section for the KHS jazz and concert bands, where she gets to play with her sister Julia, a junior at Keene High. She also plays in the Nelson Town Band with her mother, Christina Daniels.
Additionally, Hicks helps mentor music students at Keene Middle School and the elementary schools within the district. These experiences, along with the positive influence of her music teachers over the years, have led Hicks to pursue a career in music education.
"With all my mentoring over the past couple of years, I’ve kind of found that I really like working with children and being able to promote the playing of music," she said. "I think it’s super important for young kids to play music."
Her ultimate goal is to work as a high-school music teacher, which she hopes would allow for her to play with community groups outside of her career. This dream took a significant step forward Saturday, when Hicks learned that she was accepted into the music program at the University of New Hampshire.
"It’s exciting whenever you have a student who does really well and then wants to carry that on and pass it on to future students," Clark said of Hicks' career aspirations. "And I think she would be great because she really cares about people, and she’s an outstanding musician."
Along with her music teachers at Faulkner Elementary, and Keene middle and high schools, Hicks said she draws great inspiration from her grandfather, Robert Daniels, who "taught me how to work hard and has supported my musical endeavors my whole life," and her private trumpet instructor, Eric Anderson, the previous KHS band director.
"My world revolves around music," Hicks said. "I listen to it all the time; I play it all the time. It’s my favorite thing ever. My music teachers have been amazing people who have made me think in very great ways, made me become a better person as myself. I really value all of my teachers."
Looking ahead, Hicks said she wants to spark that same love of music and inspire future generations of student musicians.
"I want to make a difference in people’s lives with music," she said. "That’s my main goal, is to make a difference in people’s lives."