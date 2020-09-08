Keene High School will start the year a bit later than planned, due to an outage that prevented staff from working in the building Tuesday, the superintendent's office announced.
The high school's start date has been pushed back from this Thursday to Monday, Sept. 14. The change does not affect other schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene.
In a message posted online, Superintendent Robert Malay said high school staff were supposed to be in the building Tuesday to focus on COVID-19-related procedures, but the outage made that impossible.
Because of that, the school will not be ready for students Thursday, Malay wrote.
About 85 percent of students in the SAU are expected to return to some form of on-site learning, while the rest have opted for fully remote, according to Malay.