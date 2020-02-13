After 14 years at Keene High School, the last five of which he has served as principal, Jim Logan plans to step down at the end of this academic year, school officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Logan has led Keene High since the 2014-15 year, when he was interim principal following the resignation of Lynda C. “Lynne” Wagner. Logan assumed the post officially during the 2015-16 school year.
Logan was previously director of the Cheshire Career Center, a technical- and career-education center at the high school, for eight years.
A news release from the Keene School District says Logan "has decided to pursue other endeavors and challenges" but doesn't specify his plans. Neither he nor N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay was immediately reachable for comment Thursday afternoon.
“The Keene Board of Education would like to thank Jim for all of the years he has put in as the Cheshire Career Center Director and as the Principal of Keene High School,” said George Downing, chairman of the Keene school board, in the release. “Jim’s leadership and his dedication to his students and staff will be greatly missed as he has been an integral part of implementing initiatives that are in the best interest of students and that the Board has identified as priorities.”
More than 1,400 students attend Keene High from Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Westmoreland and Winchester, according to the school's website.
Malay said finding Logan's successor will be "a tall order."
"Jim has been a huge part of the school for a long time, demonstrating his commitment to the students, staff and families of the community," Malay said in the release. "He can often be found at many of the student activities that take place at the school as well as the broader community of Keene. Jim will be missed by many.”
The search for a new principal will begin once the position is posted, by this weekend, according to school officials.
The district will send out a survey to the public about the qualities they would like to see in Logan's replacement, and a committee will be formed and tasked with reviewing survey results and applications, conducting interviews and making a recommendation to the superintendent.
According to the release, the search will hopefully conclude by early April.
Whoever succeeds Logan will be Keene High's fourth principal within the past decade. Prior to Wagner, who held the post for two years, Alan Chmiel served in the role from 2006 to 2012.