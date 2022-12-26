Westmoreland’s Will Hadlow grew up a New York Giants fan, watching star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. torch defenses on the football field week in and week out.
Then he noticed something.
Beckham was consistently rocking flashy footwear during warmups, a small detail perhaps overlooked or missed entirely by the average fan of the action-packed, fast-paced pastime. But to Hadlow, who played soccer all four years at Keene High School in addition to baseball and volleyball before graduating in 2018, it would serve as the inspiration for a new venture off the field.
So, in his junior year, Hadlow started designing his own athletic shoes.
“[Beckham] was always wearing these really cool, custom cleats on the field,” Hadlow said. “I thought, ‘I’m interested in sports and interested in art as well,’ so I thought it’d be a cool way to express myself as well. So, I started changing my own soccer cleats.”
Then his friends got wind and wanted in. So, he started designing some shoes for them too.
That was six years ago. Now Hadlow is designing shoes for NFL players.
Most recently, Jordan Stout of the Baltimore Ravens, who wore a pair of Hadlow’s cleats during the My Cause My Cleats game on Dec. 4. My Cause My Cleats is an annual fundraiser that allows NFL players to wear custom cleats for that week’s game in support of a cause special to each player. Stout chose to honor THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, benefiting the Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
During last year’s My Cause My Cleats, Hadlow designed a pair of shoes for Jason Cabinda, who plays for the Detroit Lions.
“The Cabinda [pair] and the Jordan Stout ones are definitely special because they were the first NFL pairs,” Hadlow said. “That was the goal when I started. … When I actually pulled that off, it felt like the work had paid off.”
OK, let’s rewind for a second. How did this kid go from dabbling with a hobby at Keene High to designing shoes for NFL athletes in just a few years?
Well, his brand exploded during his college days at Penn State University, starting with literally his first day on campus as a freshman.
As a Division I school, Penn State is known for its high level of athletics and consistently fields professional-level talent in various sports. As he was starting out at Penn State, Hadlow focused on the football team, beginning with star wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints.
“I saw it as a huge opportunity,” Hadlow said. “I thought, ‘I started this in Keene, started it small with just my high school athlete friends, but maybe I can take it to the next level.’ ”
He didn’t waste any time. During his freshman year orientation at Penn State — before Hadlow had even taken his first college class — he reached out to Johnson about designing a pair of shoes for him. Next thing he knew, Hadlow was in touch with KJ Hamler and Tommy Stevens, Johnson’s teammates at Penn State and also NFL players.
“I’ve always been a big Penn State football fan and saw these guys on TV when I was thinking about going to the school,” Hadlow said. “Being that big of a fan of the sport and the school and then the first thing I do was being able to meet this player who I had seen before on the screen was really cool to me. Just makes the reality of what D-I sports are really clear. These people seem so far away, but at the end of the day, they’re collegiate athletes.”
Later on during Hadlow’s freshman year, he expanded beyond football and designed a pair of wrestling shoes for Penn State wrestler and national champion, Bo Nickal. Later, on Instagram, Nickal shared a photo of himself wrestling with Hadlow’s shoes on.
It got 12,163 likes.
With Nickal’s social media influence in the wrestling community, Hadlow had struck gold. In the blink of an eye, he had high school wrestlers from all over the place reaching out to him for a pair of custom shoes.
Nickal, now a UFC fighter, has 272,000 followers on Instagram.
“It kind of opened the door,” said Hadlow, who now has created his business, WH Customs. “Made my Instagram and my following blow up because he has so much influence. I went from ‘OK, I want to do football cleats,’ to now getting a bunch of requests for high school wrestlers and things like that.
“[Nickal] was a really nice guy in the sense that he wanted to help me out and show off the shoes,” Hadlow added. “So as soon as he started acting like an influencer for me, all these athletes, all these high school wrestlers were trying to get these orders in, and that was definitely the biggest business spike.”
Hadlow said he was getting so many requests for custom wrestling shoes that he had to start turning people away.
While the Penn State football players couldn’t wear Hadlow’s designs during games given the team’s iconic uniforms (“Black Shoes. Basic Blues. No Names. All Game."), Nickal could show off the special designs on the mat with the wrestling team.
“I realized this doesn’t just end at football at Penn State,” Hadlow said. “The passion behind wrestling and the success that they’ve had in wrestling makes it just as important [as football].”
Then things took off from there. Hadlow estimates that in the six years he’s been designing shoes — including the two years in high school when he was working on a much smaller scale — he’s done over 90 shoes. He said each pair typically takes 14-20 hours to finish.
So which pair is his favorite?
Hadlow said it was the pair he designed for Armando Bacot — a star basketball player at the University of North Carolina. Bacot was in high school when Hadlow gave him a pair of shoes and Bacot wore the pair during the high school championships his senior year.
It was the first time Hadlow saw his shoes in action.
Bacot is now a senior at UNC and led the Tarheels to the national championship game last season, where they lost to Kansas. UNC is 8-4 so far this season, and Bacot was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The next athlete he’s hoping will get a pair is New York Giants and former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
“The big goal is definitely Saquon,” Hadlow said. “Whenever I think of who the biggest, most exciting name to put shoes on, it would probably be Saquon. But I’m still working on finding the right way to get in touch with him.”
A few months after graduating from Penn State in May of this year, Hadlow moved to Philadelphia and has been working in Johnson & Johnson’s Finance Leadership Development Program.
With the full-time job, Hadlow sees WH Customs as a side gig but said one of his goals is to be involved in My Cause My Cleats every year. But of course, he’s not ruling anything out about the future of his company.
“It’s very nice to see it come full circle,” Hadlow said. “From starting out local with my friends at the high school and being able to bring it all the way to professional sports. I think that’s the most exciting thing about it. Makes me feel good about having that passion from the beginning. … It’s nice to be able to reflect on that now and think about where it started from.”
