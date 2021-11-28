CHESTERFIELD — Over 95 days, recent Keene High grads Michael Mariani and Devin Mclaughlin pedaled 3,762 miles across nine states, slept 80 nights in a tent, consumed hundreds of thousands of calories and repaired 12 flat tires — all to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
The pair completed their cross-country ride, called Pedaling for Prevention, on Oct. 24 as they arrived at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Back in the Monadnock Region Saturday, Mariani and Mclaughlin, both 18, were at the center of a homecoming event at the Chesterfield Fire Station that celebrated their accomplishments. These included raising upward of $30,000 for The Samaritans, a suicide-prevention group in Keene, according to the organization’s Executive Director Carmen Trafton.
Mariani’s older brother, Nathan, died by suicide in 2018, when he was 16. In the days and weeks after, Michael Mariani found some solace in the physicality of biking, he told a crowd of almost 50 people Saturday afternoon. Soon after, he and Mclaughlin had a plan to traverse the country.
The pandemic stalled the boys’ plans, which initially had a June 2020 start date. (Though they did bike across New Hampshire last summer instead.)
Through deserts and mountains, the duo persevered through all kinds of weather, connecting with other cyclists and total strangers along the way.
“It was the journey of a lifetime,” Mariani, of Spofford, told the crowd on Saturday.
The late afternoon sun cast long shadows across the fire station's lawn, where a set of folding tables displayed the pair's bikes, souvenirs from the trip, the congressional record noting the “Granite Staters of the Month” award they received from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in September, and a portrait of Nate Mariani.
Michael Mariani and Mclaughlin shared stories from the road — like that one night ride in Colorado, when Mariani nearly collided with a black cow, invisible in the inky darkness. Or in Nevada when the pair got caught by dust devil – a short-lived whirlwind of dirt, similar to a small tornado — which dumped sand into their packs, shortly before a chilling rain soaked them the same day.
But everywhere they went, they said they were met with warmth and advice (including to carry an air horn to scare off aggressive dogs in Kentucky, or to be prepared for for the 121-mile stretch across Utah where there are no services).
“It was very fulfilling and great to see that we received so much hospitality from strangers,” said Mclaughlin, of West Chesterfield. “It was unbelievable.”
While the physical aspect of biking from Virginia to California was no small feat, Mariani said the most difficult part for him was talking with all the people they met along the way about the reason they were out there to begin with.
“That was kind of a hurdle for me to jump over at the beginning — just being comfortable with sharing what happened with these people,” he said.
While difficult, those conversations often allowed others to open up about their own experiences related to suicide, the pair said.
Mariani’s mother, Tina — along with three of Mariani’s and Mclaughlin’s friends — roadtripped out west to meet them in Utah. But even before that, she noticed a change her son, she said.
“I knew he was struggling some days, but the more he talked about Nate, the better he seemed to be, and he’s grown so much,” she said. “… I’m just really proud of the both of them for honoring Nate, keeping his memory alive, and helping people who are struggling.”
This collaboration between Pedaling for Prevention and The Samaritans has been particularly special, Trafton said.
“I’ve worked on things that were big, I’ve worked on things that raised more money — I’ve never worked on something this special,” she told The Sentinel. “And what it did for our community and for our families and our loss survivors has just been, to me, so rewarding.”
The journey has informed what Mariani and Mclaughlin hope to do next, they said. In the coming years, Mariani hopes to turn Pedaling for Prevention into a nonprofit, and he plans to work for a bike touring company.
Mclaughlin said he’d like to hit the road again — this time in a van rather than a bicycle — to explore new places and work on writing and photography.
No matter what Mariani and Mclaughlin decide to do next, what they've already accomplished as young adults has been both an inspiration and a source of hope, Trafton said.
"What they have done for [Nate's] memory, and for [Keene High School], and for this community has been remarkable," she said. "And I hope people look at that as what they can do in their own lives."
For more information on the ride, visit the campaign’s website: sites.google.com/view/pedalingforprevention.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.