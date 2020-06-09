A Keene High School alumnus has been appointed the director of the Manchester VA Medical Center.
A New Hampshire native, Kevin M. Forrest attended his senior year at Keene High, Class of 1984, according to information from Kristin Pressly, a spokeswoman for the VA Manchester Healthcare System. His parents, Michael and Betty Forrest, have lived in Keene since the early ‘80s, Pressly said.
Forrest has been serving as director in an interim capacity. The prior director, Alfred A. Montoya Jr., was named director of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System last year.
Forrest is an Army veteran who has degrees from the University of New Hampshire and UMass Lowell. He also graduated from the Leadership VA program.
Since joining the VA in 2012, his roles have included health-system specialist with the VA Boston Healthcare System, associate director at the Manchester VA Medical Center and acting medical center director with the Roseburg VA Healthcare System in Oregon, according to the news release.
The Manchester VA Medical Center has an operating budget of nearly $230 million with about 900 employees and logged almost 300,000 outpatient visits last year, the release says. It also has care sites in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton, as well as a community-living center at the main campus in Manchester.