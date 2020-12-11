The Keene High School building is closed today after someone within the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Thursday letter sent to KHS families by Principal Cindy Gallagher and SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, the individual who tested positive had been in the building less than 48 hours before the letter was sent. The school has reached out to people who have had close contact with that individual — defined as being within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for 10 or more consecutive minutes.
The school “will work with [the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services] to determine if there are others at risk and to provide contact information for anyone who has been identified as having had close contact with the infected individual while at school,” the letter says. “DHHS will also contact these individuals or their parent/guardian.”
The letter says students who have been attending classes in-person — a small group of nearly 40 students who receive their education differently from the majority of students and have continued live instruction, according to Gallagher — will have remote instruction today. The building will reopen Monday, and operations will return to normal at that time, she said.
Most students at Keene High School have been learning remotely since Nov. 30. The school plans to switch to a hybrid model Jan. 4.
“We recognize and understand that hearing of a positive COVID-19 case within our school community is concerning and may cause many of us to want to ask more questions and seek additional information,” the letter says. “Please understand that we are obligated to protect the privacy of this individual, but stand committed that the safety and well being of our students and staff is our top priority.”