Keene High School has announced the students with the highest grade-point averages in the class of 2019. Keene High’s commencement ceremony was Friday, June 14, at Alumni Field. The students with the top grade-point averages, after the valedictorian and salutatorian, are listed alphabetically. The list that Keene High School provides does not rank them by GPA.
The class valedictorian is Ryan Walton of Keene, son of Derek Walton and Christine Dobriansky. He plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., studying aerospace and electrical engineering. He has participated heavily in sports — nordic skiing, soccer, volleyball, cross-country running and tennis — and was included in this year’s “The Sentinel 50” publication of elite local high school athletes. In nordic skiing, he served as team captain, was a two-time coach’s award-recipient and was named MVP in his sophomore and senior years. This year, he placed third in the nordic-skiing freestyle race at the N.H. Division I state meet at Gunstock. In volleyball, he received a coach’s award and served as team captain. He participated in Math Team, offered math tutoring through National Honor Society, and last summer, attended the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord. His honors include the Rensselaer Medal Award, Brown University Book Award and NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award, as well as being named a National Merit Scholarship Corp. Merit Scholar. He plays saxophone with the Nelson Town Band and last winter taught skiing to elementary- and middle-school students. He has also done trail work at Granite Gorge, has worked as a lake host inspector and currently works at Pizza Pie in Keene.
The class salutatorian is Owen Fauth of Keene, son of James and Mari Fauth. He will attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., studying biochemistry. While at Keene High, he played soccer, serving as captain for two years, picking up all-New England honors, and was the leading scorer in Division I in the state; basketball; baseball; and unified basketball. He served on the Student Athlete Leadership Council (vice president) and Keene Interact Club (president) and completed service trips to Nicaragua and Puerto Rico. He also participated in Edge of Leadership Club, National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society. He received the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award, the Saint Michael’s Book Award and was named The Sentinel 50’s male Scholastic Athlete of the Year.
Eliza Briggs of Marlborough, daughter of Michael Briggs and Cheri Nutting, plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York to study applied statistics and actuarial sciences. During high school, she attended the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, and participated in Drama Club her sophomore, junior and senior years. This year, she received the Margaret Ackerman and Marlborough School Board scholarships.
Emily Coppola of Keene, daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Coppola, will attend St. Lawrence University in New York, studying biology. At Keene High, she played girls soccer (grades 9-12), unified basketball (grades 9-12) and track and field (grades 9-12). She also participated in Interact (grades 9-12), National Honor Society (grades 11-12), Class Council (grades 9-12), Student Athlete Leadership Council (grades 9-12), Edge of Leadership Club (grades 9-12) and World Language Honor Society (grade 12). She received the Dartmouth Book Award in 10th grade and the Saint Michael’s Book Award in 11th.
Sola Hoffman of Keene, daughter of John and Judy Hoffman, will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. She participated in National Honor Society (grades 11-12), Class Council (grades 9-12), Pep/Marching Band (grades 9-12), Band/Jazz Band (grades 9-12), track and field (grades 9-12), winter indoor track and field (grades 9-11), Keene elementary band mentoring (grades 9-12), Class of 2019 Homecoming Committee (grades 9-12), Chinese Club (grades 9-10) and Drama Club in 10th grade. She also participated in the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School as a junior.
She traveled to Belize her junior year, gave private trumpet and piano lessons in 9th through 11th grades, and performed in the New England Music Festival Concert Band as a senior. She received the Freshman English Award and the Governor’s Scholar Athlete Award her senior year.
Aidan Kindopp of Chesterfield, son of Damon and Kathryn Kindopp, will attend the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, where he plans to double major in biochemical engineering and French.
At Keene High, he participated in cross country (four years, varsity, and serving as team captain his senior year); indoor track (three years, varsity, serving as team captain his junior and senior years); outdoor track (four years, varsity, serving as team captain his senior year); and ice hockey (two years, varsity and jay-vee). As captain of the cross country team his senior year, he led his team to finish second-best in the state and ninth-best in New England. He also made the New Hampshire Cross Country All-Star Team and New Hampshire Indoor Track and Field All-State Team, and in indoor track holds school records, is a two-time state champion, and was a New Balance Indoor Nationals Qualifier in the 1,000 meters.
Outside of sports, he participated in Class Council (as president his freshman year and vice president his sophomore through senior years); Interact (class secretary, sophomore through senior years) and National Honor Society (as a member his junior year and vice president his senior year). He’s also served as a school tutor coordinator, arranging for students to receive free tutoring from National Honor Society members, and participated in Student Council (sophomore through senior years) and French Club (president, senior year). He received the Harvard Book Award his junior year, was named Outstanding Junior English Student and was honored as a WMUR Hometown Hero in January.
Adam Minahan of Keene, son of Jeff and Lisa Minahan, plans to attend Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. While at Keene High, he participated in Interact Club (Class of ’19 treasurer), Model UN, National Honor Society (president of the school’s chapter) and was on the varsity Math Team. He also played jay-vee basketball (grade 9), varsity cross country (grades 9 and 10); and participated in National World Language Honor Society. He traveled to France as part of an exchange and did a service trip to Nicaragua. He received the English Department Scholar Award and the Youth Democracy and Leadership Grassroots Award.
Faith Patenaude of Westmoreland, daughter of Sonia Kibbee, plans to attend Providence College in Rhode Island. She participated in Interact Club, National Honor Society, Math Team, Keene High Drama Club, Inertia, Amplitude, dance and theater through MoCo Arts and in theater performances with the Keene Lions Club. She also attended the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School.
Tiana Scott of Keene, daughter of Brian and Lisa Scott, will attend Emory University in Atlanta, studying biology. While at Keene High, she participated in Drama Club, Concert Band (as flute section leader her senior year), girls varsity tennis (co-captain her junior and senior years) and National Honor Society. Her activities have included serving as a Keene elementary band mentor for six years, volunteering with the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol and serving as a counselor for the Kids on Campus summer camp at Keene State College. She also participated in the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul’s School.