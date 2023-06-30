Editor’s note: Aside from the valedictorian and salutatorian, students are listed alphabetically. The information was submitted by the students themselves and subject to light editing.
Keene High School has announced the 11 members of the Class of 2023 with the highest grade-point averages. They are Elena “Ellie” Fedrizzi (valedictorian), Madeline Waters (salutatorian), Natalie Dean, Hannah Driscoll-Carignan, James Farrington, Delilah Hatheway, Elliott Murray, David Pinegar, Jr., Grace Ramsay, Samuel Timmer and Johnathan Walton. Keene High held its graduation June 9 at the high school.
Elena “Ellie” Fedrizzi (valedictorian)
Parents/guardians: Heidi Rinehart (Keene), Rudy Fedrizzi (Lebanon)
Plans after graduation: After graduation, Ellie is going to Colorado to begin Basic Cadet Training for the U.S. Air Force Academy. She will major in aeronautical engineering.
Extracurricular activities: During high school, Ellie played for the Keene High girls soccer team and ran track and field. She was the president of the Student Athlete Leadership Council (SALC), the vice president of Interact, and a member of the National Honor Society.
Honors and recognitions: Ellie has been awarded the Smith College Book award for “outstanding academic achievement and leadership.” She was presented the Junior Varsity coach’s award for strong leadership, coachability, and being a hardworking member of the soccer team. Ellie was also recently recognized as the second place winner of the Good Citizens Award for the state of New Hampshire. This award was presented by the New Hampshire chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Employment and other activities: Outside of school, Ellie is an acolyte and liturgical minister at Saint James Episcopal Church. Ellie has worked at The Piazza, Keene Ice and Monadnock Aviation. She is an avid dancer at MoCo Arts and has taken ballet, pointe, hip hop and jazz classes. She is also very passionate about aviation and has been attending flight school at Monadnock Aviation with the goal of obtaining her private pilot’s license.
Madeline Waters (salutatorian)
Parents/guardians: Cynthia and Micheal Waters, West Chesterfield
Plans after graduation: Next year Maddy will be attending The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. to study history and journalism.
Extracurricular activities: During high school Maddy participated in a variety of extracurricular activities. She was the head of sound and tech for the KHS Drama Club, and was involved in over a dozen productions. In her junior year she served as the student representative to the Keene Board of Education for Student Council, and was elected student council president in her senior year. In this role she planned events such as freshman orientation, homecoming week, spirit weeks, and the teacher appreciation breakfast. She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Reading on the Road, and Students for Hope.
Honors and recognitions: While in high school Maddy made high honors every semester and finished second in the class. She also earned the National Rural and Small Town Recognition award, and is a New Hampshire Scholar. Maddy was selected as one of the two New Hampshire delegates to the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program, and spent a week in Washington, D.C. interacting with the nation’s top leaders.
Employment and other activities: Outside of the classroom, Maddy interned at the Historical Society of Cheshire County to research their Hello Mother, Hello Father exhibit. She also completed the leadership program and is now staff at YMCA Camp Takodah, and works at Echo Restaurant and Lounge in Brattleboro.
Hannah Driscoll-Carignan
Parents/guardians: David and Christine Driscoll-Carignan, Keene
Plans after graduation: Hannah plans to attend Roger Williams University and will be majoring in performing arts and educational studies through their honors program.
Extracurricular activities: Throughout high school, Hannah was an active member of Student Council and Class Council, serving as senior class president the past two years. She was also a member of the band and jazz ensembles, playing trombone and trumpet, respectively. Through the band, she served as drum major and low brass section leader. She also participated in Interact, leading as general assembly president last year.
Honors and recognitions: The past two years, Hannah has attended the auditioned New England Music Festival playing trombone. This year, she also attended the New Hampshire Jazz All-State Festival, leading the Jazz Ensemble as 1st Trombone.
Employment and other activities: Most of Hannah’s free time is spent at MoCo Arts taking their theater and dance classes. She has also been employed at Target for the past two years and plans to continue working there this summer.
James Farrington
Parents/guardians: Amy Farrington and Preston Farrington, Westmoreland
Plans after graduation: James will be attending Rhode Island School of Design and plans on majoring in graphic design.
Extracurricular activities: He participated in National Art Honor Society from grades 11-12 and was president in 12th grade. He also was the design manager of the yearbook for both of these years and designed both yearbook covers.
Honors and recognitions: James participated in the Scholastic Art Awards throughout high school and won seven regional Gold Keys, N.H. Best in Show, N.H. Gold Key Sponsor Award, NHAEA Presidential Scholarship, and two national Silver Medals.
Employment and other activities: He worked at Stone Garden Weddings in Westmoreland over the summer of 2022 and does independent art commissions.
Delilah Hatheway
Parents/guardians: Kelly McLaughlin and Brandon Hatheway, Sullivan
Plans after graduation: Delilah plans to major in environment and sustainability at Catawba College.
Extracurricular activities: Delilah was a member of the Envirothon team, Educators Rising, Interact, SALC, varsity basketball and the National Art Honor Society.
Honors and recognitions:
Brown Book Award
Envirothon team 2nd in state overall (1st in aquatics, forestry and wildlife)
Educators Rising: Children’s Literature K-3 2nd place, Ethical Dilemma 3rd place
Scholastic Writing Awards: national silver medal, regional gold key
Scholastic Art Awards: two silver keys and three honorable mentions
Scholar Athlete Award (all three seasons)
Employment and other activities: Delilah has been employed at Stonewall Farm for over two years working as a nature-based educator.
Elliott Murray
Parents/guardians: Liberty Ebright and Matthew Murray, Keene
Plans after graduation: Elliott plans to attend Saint Michael’s College to study biochemistry as well as participating in their EMT program.
Extracurricular activities:
KHS Swim Team, four years. Captain for two years
Unified Soccer, one year
National Honors Society, two years
Marching/Concert Band, four years
Jazz Ensemble, three years
Honors and recognitions:
National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist
Principal Tuba in 2023 New Hampshire All-State Orchestra
English Department Book Award
Employment and other activities: Elliott works as a lifeguard at the YMCA and as a bike mechanic at Alpine Bike Works in Keene.
David Pinegar Jr.
Parents/guardians: Mary and David Pinegar, Chesterfield
Plans after graduation: David will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for two years after high school. He will then attend Brigham Young University.
Extracurricular activities: David has participated in the National Honor Society for two years. He played soccer during his freshman and sophomore years. He played violin with the New Hampshire All-State Orchestra for two years as a first violinist. David also played violin with the New England Music Festival for two years as a second and first violinist. For the Maple Bridge String Quartet, David is a first violinist and a composer, writing and arranging all of the music for their performances. In addition, David conducts, composes and performs for a church youth orchestra whose members are from New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Honors and recognitions: David has been honored with the Director’s Award in the Keene High School Orchestra for multiple years as well as the National Orchestra Award in his senior year. He also was a first violinist at Chamber Music Festival.
Employment and other activities: David is actively involved in his church. For two of his high school years, he planned and led activities as a Stake Youth Committee member. Such activities entailed service projects, dances, camps and devotionals. David has also worked at Market Basket during his junior and senior years.
Grace Ramsay
Parents/guardians: Stefanie Ramsay (Keene) and Brett Ramsay (Chesterfield)
Plans after graduation: After graduation Grace plans on attending Endicott College where she will be majoring in psychology. After college Grace hopes to pursue a career in forensic psychology.
Extracurricular activities: Grace played girls’ basketball for all four years of high school. She was an active member in Keene Interact Club and went on two service trips to Puerto Rico with the club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Lastly, Grace is an active member of the Student Athletic Leadership Council (SALC).
Honors and recognitions: Grace won the Most Improved Award for basketball her junior year (2022).
Employment and other activities: Grace works two part-time jobs. One job is as a sales associate at Sierra where she has worked for the past two years. She also works part-time as a server at The Piazza Ice Cream Shop. The past few years Grace has volunteered at Chesterfield Elementary School as a soccer and basketball coach for first- and second-graders.
Samuel Timmer
Parents/guardians: Annalee Timmer (Keene) and Jeff Timmer (Keene)
Plans after graduation: Sam plans to attend Calvin University and play on the golf team.
Extracurricular activities: Sam was a part of the Interact Club, Student Athletic Leadership Council, and National Honors Society, as well as being a three sport varsity athlete, playing on the golf team, baseball team and basketball team.
Honors and recognitions: Sam received the Fuller Bartlett Scholarship, James Lincoln Leadership award, Outstanding Student in Marketing Award and the Mariposa Grant. As a junior he received the Dartmouth Book Award and the St. Michael’s Book Award.
Employment and other activities: He worked in the Golf Pro-Shop of the Keene Country Club throughout high school.
Johnathan Walton
Parents/guardians: Christine Dobriansky and Derek Walton, Nelson
Plans after graduation: Johnathan will be attending Northeastern University in Boston, studying engineering.
Extracurricular activities: John was an active member of the Keene High community, participating in many clubs and sports. He served as treasurer for the Class of 2023 Council, held board member positions for the Keene Interact Club, and was a member of the National Honor Society. John was a competitive athlete in many disciplines including: soccer, Nordic and Alpine skiing, and tennis. He advanced to Meet of Champions in Nordic skiing the last two years, and earned NH D1 Skimeister 2nd and 3rd place awards.
Honors and recognitions:
College Board National Recognition Scholar
National Merit Scholarship Corporation Finalist
NHIAA Scholar Athlete
Employment and other activities: John volunteered with the Keene Interact Club to help with Ashuelot Park improvements, roadside cleanups, blood drives and various fundraising events. He participated in this year’s Interact service trip to Puerto Rico.
John worked as a NH Lakes lake host inspector for two summers, helping to protect Granite Lake from invasive aquatic species.
