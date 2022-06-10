Editor’s note: Aside from the valedictorian and salutatorian, the other students are listed alphabetically.
Keene High School has announced the members of the Class of 2022 with the highest grade-point averages. Keene High’s graduation is tonight at 6.
The class valedictorian is Elizabeth Stanish of Keene, daughter of Paul and Karen Stanish. Elizabeth’s clubs and activities included Student Council (president), Class Council (representative), Drama Club (president), dance and theater at MoCo Arts, Interact Club (president, adviser-leader-in-training), Reading on the Road, National Honor Society (vice president) and National Art Honor Society. Awards/recognitions: Excellence in English Award (9th through 11th grades), Smith Book Award (11th grade), National Merit Scholar finalist, Le Grand Concours (Silver Medal, 10th grade), two Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Silver Keys (10th grade), accepted into New England Music Festival Choir (12th grade), accepted into New Hampshire Classical All State Treble Choir (12th grade). Previously, Elizabeth attended St. Joseph Regional School.
This year’s salutatorian is Astoria Fox of Ashuelot, daughter of Louis and Susan Fox. Astoria’s activities and accomplishments included National Art Honor Society (including as president from September 2020 to the present), National Honor Society, Keene High School Interact (including serving as junior class secretary), French Club (including serving as secretary and treasurer, September 2019 to June 2021, and president since September 2021), Student Council, Amplitude (singing) Club, horseback riding (trained hunter/jumper after doing competitive Saddleseat Equitation for six years) and Students for Hope, collecting items for care packages to deliver to cancer patients at Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion. Astoria has worked at Rick’s Gourmet Ice Cream since June 2020. Awards/recognitions: won two Scholastic Art Awards in both sophomore and junior years (one Gold Key and three Silver Keys total); won several Artist of the Month awards at Keene High School during sophomore and junior years; awarded first place for the school by the Monadnock Area Artists Association during Art in the Park; earned the AP Scholar Award during the May 2021 exam administration; won the American Society of Marine Artists Award during junior year (one of two recipients in New Hampshire); Bronze Award in Le Grand Concours (level 2) during sophomore year; National Art Honor Society-inducted member during sophomore, junior and senior years; National Honor Society-inducted member during junior and senior years. Astoria previously attended St. Joseph Regional School.
Mia Brown of Keene is the daughter of Benjamin and KAaron Brown. Clubs and activities: cross country, indoor track, outdoor track, Class Council, Student Council, unified soccer, unified basketball and unified track. Awards/recognitions: Outstanding Freshman Award (indoor track), Scholar Athlete, state championship in 4x800 relay (indoor track). Previously, Mia attended Franklin and Symonds elementary schools.
Emma Burr of Stoddard is the daughter of Thomas and Jennifer Burr. Emma participated in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, and received the Scholar Athlete Award and Coach’s Award (2021 track). Emma previously attended Leib Elementary in Dover, Pa.
William Carlisle of Keene, son of Don Carlisle and Kerry Monteiro, participated in Keene Interact Club and National Honor Society, and played varsity soccer for three years, serving as a captain for one. Previously, William went to Nelson Elementary School.
Briauna Clay of Keene is the daughter of Nathan and Jessica Clay. At Keene High, Briauna was a member of the KHS Strings Ensemble, was a Careers in Education CCC class completer and took AP psychology, AP literature and composition and AP statistics. Extracurriculars: Educators Rising (N.H. state officer and chapter president), National Honor Society, varsity softball (team captain), Cheshire Career Center Student Ambassador, Junior SwampBats Softball Travel Team (manager and past player), TRIO Upward Bound Program, high-school wrestling (team manager). Hobbies: hunting and archery, violin, drawing, painting, arts and crafts, reading. Work experience: child care assistant at Cheshire Medical Learning Center, and Bretwood Golf Course shack employee. Awards/recognitions: High Honors (all four years), Keene High’s Artist of the Month (three-time recipient), second place in New Hampshire for the Educators Rising State Job Interview Competition.
Briauna previously attended Franklin Elementary School.
Aidan Fauth of Keene is the son of Jim and Mari Fauth. Activities: class president of Keene Interact Club (9th through 12th grades), member of National Honor Society, Keene High School Student Athlete Leadership Council (9th through 12th grades), Keene High soccer (9th through 12th grades; Aidan received an all-state honorable mention senior year and served as captain for both the JV and varsity squads), Keene High basketball (9th grade, reserve team, and 10th grade, JV team) and Keene High School Hiking Club.
Other awards/recognitions: Received the Rensselaer Medal from Keene High, awarded to a junior student for academic achievement in the study of math and science.
Aidan previously attended Symonds Elementary School.
Jonathan Hills of Westmoreland is the son of Peter and Tiffanie Hills. Activities: Student Council (9th through 12th grades), Student Athlete Leadership Council (9th through 12th grades, president junior and senior years), Edge of Leadership (10th and 11th grades), National Honor Society (11th and 12th grades, Parliamentarian), Class Council (9th through 12th grades), cross country (9th through 12th grades, captain junior and senior years, Outstanding Runner Award, 5th Runner Award, Outstanding Freshman Award, Jack Mayes Memorial Award, Division I All-State Team senior year), Nordic skiing (9th through 12th grades, captain 10th through 12th grades, Most Valuable Skier 10th through 12th grades, Freestyle Division I State Champion, qualified to represent Team New Hampshire-Eastern High School Championship Team), track (9th through 12th grades, captain senior year, Most Improved Athlete junior year, Division I State Champion 4x800m relay junior year), Dublin XC (development Nordic ski team, 11th and 12th grades), NHVT Junior Cycling Team (9th through 12th grades), Interact Club (9th through 12th grades, board of directors senior year), Boy Scouts (9th through 12th grades; earned Eagle Scout at age 14, troop guide, junior assistant scoutmaster), New England Mountain Biking Association (9th through 12th grades). Work experience: KC&E mountain bike instructor and guide, summer of 2021 and 2022. Awards and recognitions: Brown University Book Award (11th grade), St. Michael’s College Book Award (11th grade), National Merit Scholar-commended student (11th grade), High Honor Roll (9th through 12th grades), Scholastic Art Awards Gold Key (12th grade), Scholastic Art Awards Honorable Mention (12th grade).
Jonathan previously attended Westmoreland School.
Matthew Peate of Keene is the son of Jason and Ronda Peate. Matthew was on the wrestling team and track and field team, with a varsity letter in both, and received scholar athlete awards in both sports. Matthew received the Excellence in English Award in 11th grade and previously attended Jonathan Daniels Elementary School.
Jasmine Warner-Desmond of Keene is the daughter of Desiree Chandler. Jasmine participated in French Club this year and previously attended Franklin Elementary School.