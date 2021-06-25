Editor’s note: The students with the top grade-point averages, after the valedictorian and salutatorian, are listed alphabetically. The list Keene High School provides does not rank them by GPA.
Keene High School has announced the 10 students with the highest grade-point averages in the Class of 2021. Keene High held its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, at the school's football field.
The class valedictorian is Nicholas Walton of Keene, son of Christine Dobriansky and Derek Walton.
While at Keene High, he was on the soccer, Nordic skiing and tennis teams, winning awards and honors in all three sports, and played club soccer and men's pickup at the rec center. He also participated in Interact (class treasurer, 2018-21), Nelson Town Band and National Honor Society, and has worked as a lake host inspector through N.H. Lakes.
His awards and recognitions include NHIAA Scholar Athlete (2021), National Merit Scholarship commended student and College Board National Recognition Program Rural and Small Town Scholar. He attended Florence Sawyer School in Bolton, Mass., when he was younger before moving to Keene.
The class salutatorian is Amelia Opsahl of Chesterfield, daughter of Alyson Montgomery and Alan Opsahl.
While at Keene High, she was on the varsity cross country team (captain, 2018-20), varsity indoor track team and varsity track team (captain 2021), winning awards in each (including state qualifier in all three), and she was a Scholar Athlete every athletic season. She also participated in student council (as a member, secretary and president); class council; Student Athlete Leadership Council (including as secretary and president); State Student Athlete Leadership Council; French club (including as vice president and president); National Honor Society (including as vice president); Interact (including as class president); Junior Lions Club International; and yearbook club.
Her academic recognitions include high honor roll (every quarter from freshman through senior years); Excellence in English Award (9th and 11th grades); The Dartmouth Book Award (2019); the St. Michael's College Book Award (2020); World Language Honor Society (inducted in 2019); Ashuelot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Good Citizen Award (2021); Fisher Cats Foundation Scholar-Athlete Scholarship; and winning the Platinum Award, signifying the highest score in the United States, on the Grand Concours National French Exam (2020).
She has served as an acolyte and lector at St. James Church in Keene; volunteers with The Community Kitchen in Keene; volunteered with Keene Helpers, bringing groceries to people at high risk of COVID-19 complications; has volunteered as an election worker with the town of Chesterfield; was a teacher's aide in 5th-grade French classes at St. Joseph Regional School; and was one of the founders (also serving as media coordinator and communications director) of Reading on the Road, a student-run organization that collects and distributes books to area children in need.
Her work experience includes coaching with the Brattleboro and Keene figure skating clubs, serving as a camp counselor for the Kids on Campus summer program at Keene State College and at the Keene Family YMCA's Camp Wakonda; working for the Keene Y's child care department; teaching rock climbing at the Y; working seasonally at L.A. Burdick Chocolates; and serving as a greeter, screener and patient transporter at Cheshire Medical Center.
In 2018, she won a U.S. Figure Skating Association gold medal in moves in the field, and she participated in the Oxford Summer Courses Program in the summer of 2019.
When she was younger, she attended The Grammar School in Putney, Vt., and the Stoneleigh-Burnham School in Greenfield, Mass.
Cameron Cielinski of Keene is the son of Jill and Matthew Cielinski.
While at Keene High, he participated in Destination Imagination, National Honor Society, drama club, Junior Lions Club, student council and math team. His activities outside of school included Keene Figure Skating Club and Keene Chamber Orchestra.
His awards and recognitions include the Rensselaer Medal, National Merit finalist, Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar and U.S. Figure Skating Graduating Seniors Program Bronze Level Achievement.
When he was younger, he attended Fuller Elementary School.
Tristan Dolenc of Keene is the son of Jackie Blanchard and Patrick Dolenc.
While at Keene High, he participated in cross country, track and field, indoor track, string orchestra, Edge of Leadership and Interact.
His awards and recognitions include National Honor Society and designation as a New Hampshire Scholar Athlete.
When he was younger, he attended Wheelock Elementary School.
Kyla Fiorey of Surry is the daughter of Matora and Keith Fiorey.
While at Keene High, she participated in French club and National Art Honors Society, and is a dancer at MoCo Arts.
She received several scholastic gold and silver keys.
When she was younger, she attended Surry Village Charter School.
Camille Fleuette of Keene is the daughter of Kelly and Remi Fleuette.
While at Keene High, she participated in soccer, Student Athlete Leadership Council (vice president), Velocity Dance Team, Edge of Leadership, National Honor Society, student council and Spanish club.
Her awards and recognitions include being a National Merit Scholarship finalist, College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program Scholar, Scholastic Art Award: silver key, NHIAA Division 1 Girls Soccer All-State honorable mention and NHIAA Scholar Athlete.
She attended Rindge Memorial School when she was younger.
Emily Hopkins of Keene is the daughter of Shea and Patrick Hopkins. While at Keene High she participated in key club, National Honor Society, soccer and unified basketball. She also played club soccer for Cheshire United. A violinist, she went to the NHASTA fall festival her sophomore year. She volunteered with Monadnock Covenant Church’s kids clubs, Club K12 and Club 345.
When she was younger, she attended Jonathan Daniels Elementary School.
Claire Jones of Chesterfield is the daughter of Christine and Howard Jones. While at Keene High, she participated in National Honor Society and throughout high school, she danced at MoCo Arts. Her work experience includes a part-time job at Howard’s Leather and serving as a summer camp counselor at CupCake Camp at MoCo Arts.
When she was younger, she attended Happy Valley Elementary School in Happy Valley, Ore.; Forest Park Elementary School in Portland, Ore.; and Chancellor Livingston Elementary School in Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Alina Scott of Keene is the daughter of Lisa and Brian Scott.
She's a founding member of Reading on the Road and participated in varsity soccer, varsity lacrosse, band (section leader), key club and Spanish club. She served as a Keene elementary band mentor, National Honor Society historian and counselor for Kids on Campus summer camp.
Her awards and recognitions include National Society of High School Scholars, band student of the month, advanced diploma graduate, National Honor Society and Scholar Athlete. She also participated in St. Paul's Advanced Study Program Leadership Symposium.
She attended Jonathan Daniels Elementary School when she was younger.
Tyler Shollenberger of Keene is the son of Corrinne and Brian Shollenberger.
While at Keene High, he was on the soccer and Alpine ski teams, and also participated in National Honor Society, National Art Honors Society, Interact, Spanish club and math team.
His awards and recognitions include a gold key from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, two-time artist of the month, a Student Athlete Award and St. Michael’s Book Award. He also received a letter from the deputy director of the NSA about an essay he wrote and mailed to his department, encouraging him to apply for an internship or a job.
He attended Fuller Elementary School when he was younger.