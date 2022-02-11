Ellie Ball recalls a night nearly 21 years ago when she told her husband, Bill, that she didn’t have the strength to go on with life.
“It was the hardest conversation I ever had,” Ball, 82, recalled Thursday. “I had no strength left, and Bill was worn out with worry.”
Suffering from profound heart disease, she went to sleep that night in their home in Keene, thinking she might never wake up.
Ball was on the transplant list but had been told at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston that she probably would not live long enough to receive a donor heart.
At 4 a.m., hours after she said goodnight to her husband for what she thought might be the last time, she got a telephone call that changed her life. A donor heart was available.
“They wanted to send a helicopter, but I said I was afraid of heights, so Bill drove me to Boston,” she said. “There wasn’t a police car in sight.”
Ball got her new heart on Feb. 13, 2001. As the anniversary of her transplant operation approaches, she wants to express thanks for those who agree to be organ donors.
Monday is Valentine’s Day, also National Organ Donor Day, a time when she and others encourage people to designate themselves as donors when they get or renew their driver’s license. A heart emblem is placed on the driver’s license of people who do so. People can also register online to a national donor registry.
At a news conference Friday morning in Keene, Ball joined several area residents who have been affected by organ transplants, as well as local officials including Mayor George Hansel and N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, all of whom encouraged people to register as organ donors.
Organs are recovered only after the donor dies. Age and health considerations prior to death determine whether the organs are suitable for donation.
Matthew Boger, a Nelson resident and spokesman for New England Donor Services, said that last year, 1,228 lives were saved in New England through donor organs, but the need for life-saving transplants is large. More than 106,500 patients are on the U.S. transplant waiting list.
Ball, who began experiencing heart disease in her 30s, recalls feeling good after her transplant and not having the kind of pain nurses expected her to have.
Heart problems run in her family. She needed heart valve repair in her late-50s, then needed a pacemaker, but she had problems with the device. Wires attaching the pacemaker to her heart kept coming loose, she said.
Ball said she was in a hospital on Jan. 13, 2001, when she went into cardiac arrest.
She cries at the memory of how overjoyed she was to subsequently learn she would be placed on the transplant list.
Ball said doctors estimated that her life expectancy after the heart transplant would be eight years.
“I told them, ‘I’m not doing this for eight years,' ” she said. “Here I am 21 years later. I’ve had a full life.”
Her main form of exercise in the years after her surgery was walking, and people throughout her neighborhood came to expect to see her strolling through the area.
The transplant allowed her to spend years with her husband and her two children, Claire and Jim. They enjoyed time together, including occasional trips to the beach.
Then Bill fell ill.
“I am so grateful to the donor family that I was able to be here with Bill when he started showing signs and then was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” she said.
Bill died two years ago.
Some donor families do not wish to communicate with the person who received the transplant and this was the case for Ball. She sent two notes of thanks that were forwarded to the family.
If she could say anything to her donor’s family, she said it would be:
“Thank you so much for helping me at a dreadful time of your life. I will continue to use my gift as long as God lets me.”
Ball said that in thanks for her transplant, she speaks on behalf of organ donation organizations.
“It’s funny. I’m basically a very quiet person, but when it comes to organ donations, I put myself out there,” she said.
Although she encourages people to sign up to become donors, she understands if they do not wish to do so.
“If someone doesn’t want to be included that is fine,” Ball said. “It’s an emotional thing to do. I will never criticize or let anybody else criticize someone who does not want to be a donor, as much as it helped me and my family.”
Her daughter is now 59 and her son 61.
“They’ve been fantastic,” Ball said. “I’ve told my kids, ‘I will hang around for a long time and irritate you.’ ”