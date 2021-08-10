In this fiscal year's budget, Keene earmarked $97,600 to hire an assistant city attorney to focus on processing what the city manager has described as an unusually high number of public records requests for a municipality of this size.
In her budget message this year, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said these requests are expected to rise even higher with Keene's plans to implement a body camera program for police, necessitating a new attorney to work out of the police department.
Dragon, who has worked as city manager since 2017 after having previously served as a city manager in Franklin, town manager in Bristol and town administrator in Plymouth, said her assessment of Keene's records-request volume is based on experience in other communities. And feedback from some other New Hampshire municipalities supports her assessment.
According to Records Manager and Deputy City Clerk Bill Dow, Keene has received an average of 103 records requests annually between fiscal years 2017-18 and 2020-21. Bedford, which has a similarly sized population, receives about 25 requests annually, according to Bedford Town Manager Rick Sawyer.
Dow said that generally, city staff spend at least an hour or two responding to each request, but many requests are comprehensive and require far more time.
"This process can be very time consuming," Dow said in an email. "Each page must be reviewed and if exempt information exists must be redacted before release. All redactions require that the municipality provide the requestor with the reason for the determination made for a redaction."
Once the city attorney's office either authorizes the records to be released or denies the request, Dow added, a written statement is sent to the person who asked for the records to explain the status of their request.
The right-to-know law, known formally as RSA 91-A, is a state statute guaranteeing access to public records. The law includes several exemptions, however, including grand and petit jury records, records pertaining to internal personnel practices, and police body camera footage, with some exceptions made when force is used or a gun is fired.
Keene had a population of 23,429 as of 2019, according to state estimates, while Bedford had an estimated population of 23,011 in 2019.
Staff in Merrimack, which had a population of 26,237 in 2019, say that town processed only 20 RTK requests in the last year. And Londonderry's assistant town solicitor, Mike Malaguti, said that while that community — which had a population of 26,266 in 2019 — doesn't keep a precise record of each request it receives, staff process between 50 and 75 of them annually.
He said this does not include requests that can be responded to immediately, noting that the police department gets dozens of requests each week that could be characterized as RTK requests, but the documents are readily available and don't require much processing time.
Likewise, in Bedford, staff "answer many more requests without them becoming a formal RTK request simply by making information available when asked and by trying to keep our website as up to date as possible," Sawyer said.
According to Dow, Keene processed 100 requests in fiscal year 2020-21, 93 requests in FY 2019-20, 115 requests in FY 2018-19 and 105 requests in FY 2017-18. In the years preceding that, the requests were fewer, with 63 in FY 2016-17 and 70 in FY 2015-16.
When the city receives a request, Dow said, it initiates a multi-step process. First, within five days, the city must respond to acknowledge receipt, per RSA 91-A, unless the records are immediately available for public inspection. In this case, he said, answering the request takes less than an hour.
But if a request is more comprehensive than that, Dow said, it can take much longer, and response times tend to reflect the number of records needed to fulfill the request. Most requests require making copies of all relevant records and then submitting those copies to the city attorney's office, to be reviewed for any information that is exempt from disclosure under state law.
He added that responding to a request often requires converting hard copies of documents into electronic files, which he said can be particularly complicated, especially when dealing with documents such as maps and building plans.
As for the subjects people are most interested in, Dow said the vast majority of requests — about 90 percent — pertain to one of four departments: police, fire, public works, and community development.
"Most requests appear to be related to current events affecting various personal interests such as: Criminal, motor vehicle accident, offense and field interview reports involving Keene Police and Fire Departments, Dept. of Public Works project files," he wrote. Other common requests include property records, as well as election results and documents related to those results, Dow said.
While the assistant city attorney position hasn't been filled yet, Dragon said Tuesday that the job posting is expected to be finalized next week.