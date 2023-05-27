After Keene veteran Robert Campbell learned a few months ago there were no specific plans for a Memorial Day parade in the city this year, he worked with Keene Parks and Recreation and local veteran groups to make the annual tradition happen.
Campbell, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is current commander of Keene American Legion Post 4, also quickly organized a Veterans Day ceremony last November.
“I couldn’t imagine the city not having a Veterans Day or Memorial Day ceremony, so I did it,” he said.
Andy Bohannon, Keene’s director of parks, recreation and facilities, said he and Campbell began talking about the Memorial Day parade in February after Bohannon helped Campbell coordinate the Veterans Day event with the city.
“He’s taken the ball and run with it,” Bohannon said. “I think he’s probably giving himself not as much credit as he deserves because this is a first-time effort for him.”
Thanks to these efforts, Keene’s Memorial Day parade is scheduled to take place once again this weekend as it has in years past. The Monday march will include members of American Legion Post 4 and the Keene Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), according to Campbell.
Marchers will include color guard teams from American Legion Post 4, Fall Mountain Regional High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Monadnock Composite Squadron NH053 detachment of the N.H. Civil Air Patrol, he said.
“The Keene Fire Department will be in the parade, the Keene Middle School band is in, and the Keene High School band is in,” Campbell said.
Participants also include the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Keene SwampBats players and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, he added.
This year’s memorial parade will take place Monday morning, beginning at Gilbo Avenue. After the parade marches to the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street, a ceremony will be held at the veterans monument in Fuller Park. Artie Knowles of the Tom Foolery Band will sing the national anthem, and Shana Stack Davis will sing “Amazing Grace.”
Campbell and Bohannon said the Keene Veterans Council had organized previous Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, but the group has gradually disbanded over time as membership numbers declined.
“Apparently I’m the sole survivor,” said Campbell, who was a member of the council.
He has been with the American Legion for more than 20 years, serving as an officer for the past nine, and estimated the legion currently has about 350 members.
Bohannon said Linda Hunt, who helmed the Keene Veterans Council, took charge of past parades until she stepped down after last year’s Memorial Day commemoration.
“She ran it for as long as I have been [with Parks and Recreation]; this will be my 13th year,” Bohannon said. “As my main contact, she had it down, and we would contact each other the beginning of May and I’d say, ‘I’ll bring what you need.’ ”
Bohannon, who has lived in Keene for most of his life, said the Elm City has always honored Memorial Day.
“I can remember as a Cub Scout ... walking in the parade,” he said. “... We’d pause in the cemetery for a little bit of a ceremony then we’d bring it back up to the rec center.”
Bohannon said he appreciates Campbell’s efforts to keep tributes to veterans ongoing in Keene.
“I think Rob’s got a great handle on it,” Bohannon said. “[Parks and Recreation] is always a good partner when it comes to these events, and we’ll do anything we can to make sure they continue and people are able to remember and celebrate the purpose of the holiday.”
Campbell, a Charlestown native who works as manager of N.H. Employment Security’s Keene Area Office, said he served in the Marine Corps from 1979-83 and was stationed at Parris Island, S.C.; Okinawa, Japan; and Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, Calif.
“I was an ammunition technician,” he said. “I worked with the 1st Tank Battalion my last tour before I was in Camp Pendleton before I got out.”
He had been promoted to the rank of E-5 sergeant by the time he completed his military service. He said keeping events like Monday’s Memorial Day parade and the Veterans Day ceremony he previously organized matters to him as a show of gratitude for veterans. They also give the American Legion a presence when regularly attending membership numbers are declining.
“We help veterans who are in need of oil, ramps for their homes or electricity; it’s just what the American Legion is supposed to do,” Campbell said. “We work with our community and our veterans, and we have a place where they can come. It’s important to me to do what we can for community and veterans.”
Those interested in helping with the parade or who have questions about the event can call American Legion Keene Post 4 at 603-352-9703 or email Campbell at robcamp61@gmail.com.
