In what has become an annual tradition, the Keene veterans support group Ruck-Up will host two walks through the city Thursday to raise money for suicide prevention.
The walks include an 11-mile “long patrol” meant to replace a national event typically held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) but which was canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ruck-Up, which offers mental-health counseling as well as financial and housing assistance to local veterans, has sent people to participate in each national walk — held overnight and known as Out of the Darkness — since the group’s creation in 2010, according to co-founder A.J. Paige. But with that event on pause, the Keene nonprofit will host a local version once again, he said.
The 11-mile trek will start from Central Square at 6 p.m. This will follow a 3-mile walk, from the same place at 1 p.m., that Paige said Ruck-Up has held on Veterans Day four times since 2016.
“There’s not a better day in the world to do it,” Paige said.
Registration in both events, available on site, is free, but Ruck-Up accepts donations from participants or people sponsoring them. An online registration page for Thursday's walks said the Keene group had raised just over half of its $5,000 fundraising goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
All proceeds will go to AFSP, which funds mental-health research, advocates for policies related to suicide prevention and supports people affected by suicide.
Suicide rates are consistently higher among veterans than non-veterans: In 2019, when those rates dropped for both groups, veterans were still nearly twice as likely to die by suicide, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Paige said Wednesday that Ruck-Up, which had 54 people go to the most recent AFSP walk in Boston in 2019, has raised more than $420,000 for that organization in just over a decade.
That energy continued last year, he said, even though the Out of the Darkness walk was canceled because of the pandemic. Two groups — one comprising veterans and the other area Boy Scouts — took part in Ruck-Up’s own long walk, according to Paige.
“They ultimately ended up walking together anyway, which was great,” he said.
Paige, who served 23 years in the U.S. Army, said 30 to 40 people typically walk in Ruck-Up’s shorter event, versions of which are held in hundreds of communities across the country. In addition to veterans, he said, participants have included their family members and other area residents passionate about suicide prevention.
This year, Paige said he thinks even more people could turn out for the Veterans Day tradition, which he said has drawn substantial interest.
“We’re hoping to see more folks,” he said. “… I’m not sure what we’re going to get for a response.”
Anyone with questions about Thursday's walks is encouraged to contact Ruck-Up at 603-903-1255.
A number of Monadnock Region communities are marking Veterans Day with their own events. These include a parade and ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Blake Street in Jaffrey, as well as 11 a.m. ceremonies at the Keene Recreation Center and the West Swanzey Community Church, respectively.