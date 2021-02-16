CLAREMONT — A Keene girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash Saturday evening, state authorities say.
The girl was at the end of a a group of six riders on trail 387 in Claremont when her snowmobile went off the right side of the trail and struck a tree shortly before 6 p.m., according to a N.H. Fish and Game news release.
She was transported by a family member on a snowmobile to the nearest road and then taken by ambulance to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, the release stated.
Fish and Game said in the release that the minor was wearing a helmet and proper riding gear at the time of the crash and that she had successfully completed a snowmobile safety education course. Officials believe the crash was caused by difficult terrain and rider fatigue.
Fish and Game did not release the rider’s name and age because she is a minor.