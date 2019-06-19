The child who was seriously injured in a sledding accident in February is well enough to have her neck brace off, doctors told her family this week.
Bella Melendy, 6, fractured her skull, suffered a small brain bleed and ligament damage after she went sledding Feb. 17 with her family on Hill Road in Marlborough.
She hopped onto a sled faster than her mother could stop her, and ended up disappearing behind a hill that day, her mom, Crystal Melendy said at the time. Bella's older brother, Damien Malcolm, 9, discovered his sister unconsciousness at the tree line.
Bella was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, her mom said in February.
Since the accident, Bella has had to wear a neck brace and suffered effects from a traumatic brain injury, with symptoms such as mood swings, headaches and short-term memory loss. She's had to stay home from 1st grade since the accident, her mom said Wednesday, but a tutor from the Keene School District has worked with her at home.
This week, doctors said Bella no longer needs the brace. "She gets to start being a kid again," Crystal Melendy said.
Though Bella still has some difficulties — particularly headaches and short-term memory loss — her mother said she is improving.
In the meantime, the family plans on spending part of the summer in Maine with Bella's grandparents and savoring the break from school.
As long as Bella continues to improve, Melendy said, she will return to school next year as a 2nd-grader.