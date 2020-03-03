The Southwest Region Planning Commission will host a forum in Keene Friday to discuss transportation issues faced by local youth.
The forum — which comes on the heels of a similar event in Jaffrey Monday evening —will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott at 75 Railroad St.
Attendees will discuss transportation challenges facing youth in the Monadnock Region, as well as different approaches to improving mobility and will brainstorm strategies for addressing shortcomings in youth transportation services, according to the Facebook event page for the forum.
Lunch will be provided to all participants.
More information about the forum is available from Terry Johnson or Todd Horner of Southwest Region Planning Commission at 357-0557.
The forum is free to attend, but registration is requested. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3aq0gB7.