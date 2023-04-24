The Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) will host its third annual "Taste of Keene" food festival this summer.
This year's event is scheduled for June 3 from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. around Central Square and the upper end of Main Street. The event will see many Elm City food businesses serve samples of their menu and specials to attendees, said Michael Remy, event chair and a Keene at-large city councilor.
Some eateries will set up in front of their commercial spaces, and The Colonial Theatre will provide live performances on Main Street. Several businesses will be making their debut this year, like Muse Tapas Bar & Lounge, which is the new eatery opening in the former Odelay space, Remy said.
"For Jenna's Market, it'll be their first year participating [and] it'll be Prime Roast's first time participating in the event," Remy said.
The event will use a token system just like the last two seasons, where tokens can be purchased against cash and used at food stalls. Price per token is $2, but pricing for food items will vary by business. Remy said all proceeds from token sales will go to the food vendors to cover expenses from shuffling their regular restaurant operations.
Like the last two seasons, the festival will be using fully compostable utensils and plates to promote sustainability.
"We provide all [utensils and plates] to the restaurants and the breweries, and then we bring in city compost to manage the trash throughout the day," he said.
One change in this year's event organization will be placement of the bands, which will move to Central Square from the biergarten on Roxbury Street, where the bands played the last two seasons.
"That's just so folks who are under 21 can still enjoy the music," said KYPN President Alana Fiero.
The biergarten is still planned to be on Roxbury Street, in the parking lot of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, where attendees aged 21 and above can try alcoholic beverages.
As with any outdoor event, the attendance for the festival depends on weather, Remy said.
"We always hope for a day it's going to be 72 degrees, perfectly clear with a slight breeze," he said. "Last year was that weather scenario ... [and] the year before was about 90 degrees and sunny, which was a little bit much."
Fiero and Remy said they're hopeful for strong turnout like last year, when almost 5,000 people attended the event.
KYPN anticipates releasing a scheduling of events, map of the festival and volunteer signup forms soon on https://www.keeneypn.com.
