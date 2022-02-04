Keene’s fixed COVID-19 testing site, as well as other outdoor testing sites statewide, are closed Friday due to the winter storm.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that, effective immediately, operations of these sites will align with local school system closures on weekdays.
“If the municipal school district where a testing site is located cancels school due to inclement weather, the testing site in that municipality will also be closed that day,” a news release from the department says.
On weekends, the state health department will continue to partner with the National Weather Service and the outdoor testing site operator to determine if closure is needed.
Keene’s drive-thru site, at 62 Maple Ave., opened Monday. There is no cost to receive a PCR test at the site and appointments are not required.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
