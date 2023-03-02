Keene firefighters are raising concerns about the impact of competition from Cheshire County’s new emergency medical service, which recently signed Westmoreland as its first municipal customer.
The one-year contract, which goes into effect April 1, is much less expensive than the town’s current EMS agreement with the Keene Fire Department.
Dan Nowill, a Keene fire lieutenant and president of the firefighters union's local chapter, said Thursday the department will lose revenue and potentially personnel if towns it now serves “fall like dominoes” and sign up with the new service.
For his part, County Administrator Chris Coates said the new service is self-sustaining, doesn’t rely on taxpayer money for ongoing expenses and fills a critical role. He added that there’s plenty of EMS work to go around and organizations that offer it should be able to work collaboratively.
Westmoreland's new contract will cost the town $8,000 on a yearly basis, about $50,000 less than contracting with the Keene Fire Department, said Jodi Scanlan, administrator of the 1,700-person town.
Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said that in addition to losing the money that would be provided in the contract, the department will lose insurance payments from the patients it would have transported from Westmoreland.
The contract fee and patient payments from Westmoreland combined amounted to $112,000 in yearly revenue for the Keene Fire Department, he said.
Farquhar said that if Cheshire EMS took over all the department's town contracts "it would have a devastating effect on our budget."
Cheshire County began its EMS service last year in response to longstanding concerns about emergency medical availability throughout the area. It used $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Act money to build a campus in Swanzey and buy ambulances. It hired 13 paramedics, 17 emergency medical technicians and nine advanced emergency medical technicians.
It has a contract with Cheshire Medical Center to move patients between health care facilities. The new service also helps in some communities as a back-up EMS when the primary provider is not available.
Brian Ryll, president of Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, wrote a letter to the union's membership on Feb. 23, saying the county's decision to essentially compete with the Keene Fire Department "is a direct threat to the members of [Keene] Local 3265.
"It eliminates any potential to establish a harmonious relationship between Cheshire County EMS and the city of Keene Fire Department."
In the letter, he told union members not to work part-time with the new service.
Nowill objects to the county's actions.
“I feel that the county should have been more of a resource and instead of empire-building they probably should have taken more of an administrative role and reached out to these established EMS services and said, ‘What can we do to help you?’ ” he said.
“Instead of providing a brand-new service, it could have helped the established ones.”
Coates, the county administrator, said Thursday the county started the service only after identifying a strong need.
Keene-based DiLuzio Ambulance, which serves a number of local towns, has had various financial problems, including an IRS claim (later released) to assets stemming from $648,965 in back taxes in January, and the state labor department finding in 2020 that the company had bounced paychecks and that employer-paid medical insurance had lapsed for employees after premium non-payment. Company owner Robert DiLuzio did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday afternoon.
The company released a statement in January that it was confident its IRS problems would be resolved and not impact its business operations.
The county tried to purchase the private company, but the deal fell through.
Some private ambulance services in the region have closed over the years, Coates said, noting there has been difficulty recruiting and retaining emergency medical workers even as the need for their services is increasing.
He said the county’s intention was never to take customers away from the Keene Fire Department, but that he merely provided information when towns asked.
Coates explained that the county’s rates are reduced significantly by revenue it gets through its contract with Cheshire Medical Center.
“We have a responsibility not just to the city of Keene but to the 22 towns we support,” he said.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said the goal should be for cooperation among all the entities that provide emergency medical services.
“Ultimately you have multiple entities that are looking to serve citizens,” he said. “It requires coordination among all the providers.”
He acknowledged there are concerns about the availability of these services throughout the region.
“We’ve been talking for a long time about trying to find comprehensive solutions to provide service to really remote areas of the county,” Hansel said.
The Keene Fire Department now provides EMS service in Surry, Westmoreland (until April 1), Spofford-Chesterfield, Nelson and Roxbury.
It won the statewide EMS Unit of the Year award last September, and Keene firefighter and paramedic Brad Keay was awarded EMS Provider of the Year.
Coates said he’s thankful to Keene firefighters for saving his own home during an electrical fire, limiting damage with a quick and careful response.
“I’ll always be grateful to the Keene Fire Department for the work they have done, not just here, but things I have seen a hundred times,” Coates said.
He added that he’s willing to meet with firefighters or city officials to discuss emergency medical services.
Hansel said such conversations are “ongoing.”
“Cheshire County is the new kid in the sandbox, and so it’s really up to them to find a way to make their business model sustainable and find a way to work with the other providers that have been up and running for many years,” he said.
