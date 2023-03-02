20230303-LOC-Cheshire EMS

Two Cheshire EMS ambulances sit outside County Hall in Keene in August 2022.

 Sentinel file photo by Ryan Spencer

Keene firefighters are raising concerns about the impact of competition from Cheshire County’s new emergency medical service, which recently signed Westmoreland as its first municipal customer.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.