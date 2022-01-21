Alleging mismanagement and citing understaffing, the president of the Keene firefighters union is sounding the alarm on a backlog of fire-code violations at city businesses, describing the situation as a fire-prevention crisis and calling for the state fire marshal's office to assemble a strike force to help.
The city manager agrees that software issues at the fire department have led to a substantial mess of inspection data but said the situation does not appear to present an imminent danger and is being rectified.
Lt. Daniel Nowill, president of Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265, said Thursday that he became aware of the backlog after the Jan. 8 fire at Cobblestone Ale House. This concerned him enough that he penned a letter to Fire Chief Mark Howard and later posted a public service announcement Wednesday night to the union's Facebook page.
Due to an ongoing investigation into the Cobblestone fire, Nowill said he couldn't say whether there were code violations at the bar. The five-alarm blaze resulted in more than $1 million in estimated damage and destroyed the building, which housed three businesses and several second-story apartments.
"In the aftermath of the fire at 151 Main St. ‘The Cobblestone Fire’ in addition to reaffirmation of our inadequate fire staffing, it has become abundantly clear that the administration has failed to adequately support the Fire Prevention Bureau of the Keene Fire Department," Nowill said in the letter to Howard.
"... Failure to properly inspect, and follow up on occupancies throughout the City of Keene has been a trend," he added.
According to Nowill, the letter from the union was on the fire chief’s desk as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, though the fire chief said he did not receive the letter until Monday.
Howard declined to answer questions Thursday — including whether there were code violations that played a role in the Cobblestone fire — saying it would be premature to comment before he was done drafting a memorandum to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon about the union's letter and social media post.
"When I get through this review, I’d be happy to answer questions," said the fire chief, who is set to retire this spring.
Nowill said he learned after writing the letter to Howard that the backlog was related to an issue syncing inspection data with the Firehouse software used by the department. He said two days after the Cobblestone fire he and other firefighters discovered the department has more than 1,000 violations to sort through, but no idea exactly how many open violations there are in the city.
The union president said the backlog has to do with assembly permits, which are issued by the fire department to businesses such as bars, restaurants, gyms or other places where people might gather.
The violations include anything from emergency lights being out to expired fire extinguishers or fire alarms in need of replacement, but do not generally include major life-safety issues, which the department would require be fixed before issuing the permit, he said.
Most firefighters in the department are trained to do the annual inspections for assembly permits, but the follow up on violations and higher-level inspections are left to the Fire Prevention Bureau, which has only one full-time staff member and one part-time employee, Nowill said.
Fire Prevention Officer John Bates deferred questions to the department's chief.
In the PSA posted to Facebook, Nowill appealed to city business owners who have assembly permits to ensure that any violations cited during previous inspections are corrected.
“The City of Keene is in the midst of a FIRE PREVENTION CRISIS due to antiquated software and years of understaffing of the Fire Prevention Bureau,” Nowill wrote in the Facebook post.
Dragon said the city is in the process of switching software because the old Firehouse software will no longer be supported.
“This is a process issue; it’s been identified because we made this transition to the software, or in the process of transferring,” she said. “I have a hard time saying it’s a staffing issue.”
Four members of the fire department have split the list of violations and are reviewing it to get a sense of how many of the businesses need to be re-inspected, Dragon said. She said she expects that work to be complete within a few days.
"I want people to know that when we do identify an imminent violation — so something like a sprinkler system isn’t working, it’s out of service — that gets immediate attention. So those aren’t the kind of things were talking about," she said.
Violations that occurred several years in a row, such as a fire extinguisher that needed to be inspected in 2018, still needed to be inspected in 2019 but was remedied in 2020, might appear more than once, Dragon said.
"In that 1,000 violations, there could be several at one location," she said. "... there are many duplicate violations that make up that number."
Nowill said that the fire department administration, including the chief, is reviewing the list of violations. But he said the union contends that cross-referencing of data is a waste of the administration’s time.
"As a fire chief, if he's consumed by trying to rectify these violations, is he truly preparing for the budget? Is he truly preparing a staffing study for the city manager? Is he truly evaluating our operating guidelines and how we do things in terms of response?" Nowill said. "If they are going to work on this for a week, who is picking up the slack somewhere else?"
Nowill added that he views the current backlog of violations as a result of chronic staffing shortages within the department.
"We've been holding the department together with bail and twine and duct tape for years," the union president said.
He said a strike force of inspectors from the N.H. Fire Marshal's Office would be more appropriate to address the situation.
"They [the administration] are sitting behind a computer desk trying to wade through [inspection data] when they can absolutely have people here to help," he said. "Just do boots on the ground and know with 100 percent certainty whether those violations are present or are corrected."
With a team of 20 inspectors, all of the businesses with violations could be inspected within a matter of days, Nowill said.
Dragon said whether the fire department reaches out to the state fire marshal for assistance is up to the chief, but that she would help him get any resources he needs to remedy the situation with the backlog.
She also said she has created a committee to examine staffing because the fire department has requested four additional firefighters.
But, those firefighters would be going on calls and providing ambulance service, she said. She has not heard any concerns from the chief about staffing the fire prevention bureau, other than a request for a part-time administrative assistant, she said.
N.H. State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said he spoke with Howard Thursday about the violations backlog and what help his office could provide.
Toomey said his office takes any fire-code violation seriously in order to make sure owners and visitors of buildings in the state are safe. There would be no cost to Keene if his office’s services were needed, he said.
The state fire marshal's office has assembled a strike team response only once in his 20-year career to tackle inspectional issues, Toomey said.
"It hasn’t gotten to that level in almost 15 years," he said, "but we stand ready to help Keene and Keene Fire if they need our assistance to help clean up the open violations."
Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this report.