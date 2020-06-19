Police and firefighters responded to a second-alarm apartment fire Friday evening on Court Street near Central Square.
The call went out a little before 6:30 p.m. and was soon upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Fire Chief Mark Howard said firefighters reported heavy smoke in a third-floor apartment at 9 Court St., the building that houses the Machina Arts and China Wok restaurants.
Howard said they were able to contain the fire to that apartment, and no other units were damaged.
By 7, firefighters were already lowering the two ladders that had gone up to the third floor. The restaurants had already reopened by 7:30 p.m., Howard said, and firefighters were working to reopen the second and third floors.
Howard said the cause is still under investigation.
Several police cruisers and multiple Keene police officers were also there, some directing traffic away from Court Street and others standing outside the building.
Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore said a police investigation is underway and more information will be released at a later point.