The Keene Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and an odor in one of the buildings on Central Square's west side just after 11 a.m. today. Everyone was evacuated from the building, and crews rerouted traffic in the rotary to park fire engines and connect to a hydrant in the square.
Keene Fire Lt. John Bates said nothing was found, though the department was still investigating at 11:30.
Regarding the department's response, Bates said being prepared for an active fire is crucial because of the proximity of the buildings to one another in the square.