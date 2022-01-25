The Keene Fire Department ordered Romy’s Market closed Tuesday after a citizen complaint led to the discovery of 10 fire-code violations at the business, Chief Mark Howard said.
The 89 Marlboro St. convenience store had reopened by Wednesday morning after remedying the most critical violations, according to Howard. The business still has open violations it will be given time to address, he said.
The fire department and Keene code enforcement officials conducted a joint inspection of the store Tuesday after the city manager’s office received a complaint, Howard told The Sentinel later that day.
Fire violations at the business ranged from doors marked as exits being locked with padlocks and blocked with furniture to nonworking smoke alarms and a lack of exit or emergency lighting, the fire chief said.
“Due to the life safety hazards located inside your business, the Keene Fire Department has closed your store to the public,” the notice to the business owner said, according to Howard.
The chief declined to disclose all 10 fire-code violations Tuesday afternoon, saying the business owner may not yet have had the information about the violations. He said the market was taking corrective action and that fire inspectors could return later in the day.
Terry Bishop, the owner of the building, said the city informed him earlier in the day that the store would be shut down until the violations are rectified.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the city of Keene for checking up on these businesses that are noncompliant to the city code,” Bishop said. “... There were many violations in the store.”
The owner of the business could not immediately be reached for comment via a phone message left at the store.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Keene firefighters union praised the citizen who brought fire-safety concerns at a Marlboro Street market to light. The post did not name the business.
“The Fire Department Inspector immediately went to the occupancy and found glaring life safety violations and closed the business until at such times the violations are corrected,” the post said. “This citizen’s efforts could have prevented a loss of life and/or significant property damage by fire.”
Last week, the union raised a red flag about a backlog of violations in Keene related to places of assembly. The fire-code violations at Romy’s Market — which is not a place of assembly — show the depth of the “fire prevention crisis” in the city, the Facebook post said.
“There are thousands of occupancies throughout the city that are in need of inspections, compounding the problem to the already bare-bones inspection force,” the post said. “... Enough is enough it is no longer just violation back logs, it is a life safety issue.”