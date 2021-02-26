The Keene Fire Department will be stocking up on its personal protective equipment, thanks to a recent grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The agency, through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, awarded just over $3.9 million to 288 departments nationally, including eight in New Hampshire, according to a news release from FEMA.
The grant program provides financial assistance to fire departments to enhance the safety of firefighters and the public, the release says. This funding can be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectant supplies and other equipment to help firefighters respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keene was awarded nearly $33,000.
“Before COVID, we had like a four- or five-month supply of EMS equipment,” Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said. “... Our goal was to get our equipment levels up to a one-year supply of stuff that didn’t have a shelf date on it, so that if there was a surge of any type, that we had that added inventory and that we weren’t scrambling.”
Other New Hampshire fire departments awarded grants were Bedford, Candia, Farmington, Francestown, Londonderry, Newport and Tilton. Keene’s was the largest award of the eight.
The department will be buying two UV lights, used to disinfect ambulances. They cost about $4,000 each, according to Howard.
The remainder of the money will be used to purchase gowns, masks and other personal protective equipment.
This is the second time the department has been awarded funds under FEMA’s assistance program. In August, the department was awarded more than $44,000, Howard said, and also used that money for personal protective equipment and two UV lights.