When the Doorway opened last January, Keene was in a good position to transition to it because it had been part of the Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative (ChAARI), according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard.
ChAARI, a component of the Coordinated Access Point Program, was funded by an 18-month state grant awarded to Southwestern Community Services in Keene.
It was in development for a year before it opened on May 1, 2016, the same month Safe Station in Manchester debuted. Howard said it began when Keene Mayor Kendall Lane formed the Keene Addictions Solutions Task Force in September 2015, whose members included city staff, city councilors, law enforcement and health care officials.
Before the pilot program was started, a person who overdosed would be taken by ambulance to the hospital. The hospital would provide treatment that the patient would allow, and then the patient would walk out and not be connected to any treatment service.
“When we took them to the hospital we saw it as a revolving circle,” Howard said.
With the help of then-N.H. Sen. Molly Kelly, D-Harrisville, Southwestern Community Services secured funding for CAPP in 2015; the program launched the following May with the state-awarded 18-month grant.
The program was driven by Southwestern Community Services, the late Keene Police Chief Brian Costa, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, and Howard. A counterpart program formed by a police chief in Gloucester, Mass., predated ChAARI by about a year.
The result was a program where a person who needed help for addiction would be taken to Cheshire Medical Center. Once there, they would be seen in the emergency department if needed; if not, they would go to a private area of the hospital where an on-call recovery coach, trained by the hospital, would meet with and connect the person to the services needed.
“We didn’t want the recovery coaches coming to the street or someone’s home or location from a safety standpoint,” Howard said.
Howard said the Safe Station program wouldn’t work for the city or surrounding towns because of staffing issues — many have only part-time police departments or volunteer fire departments — and because it was decided a regional program was needed.
There were also times when Keene’s two stations were unstaffed because of the increase in emergency calls.
“We were having 911 encounters anyway and we were just going to get them to the hospital. Right off the bat, there were a number of successes,” he said.
The ChAARI program today is non-existent, replaced by the Doorway and hub and spoke system. In Cheshire County, the Doorway is run through Cheshire Medical Center.
ChAARI had some issues, such as accountability of recovery centers and staffing of recovery coaches, who were mostly volunteers, he said.
Still, he said, there were many great things that came out of it and the reason why the transition to the Doorway was easier than in other parts of the state.
Now, the emergency room connects to the Doorway program, which then links to the hub and spoke agencies for treatment.
The concerning piece that still remains is the individual who doesn’t want help, Howard said.
“That is a frustration of emergency services because we are there to help people,” Howard said. There have been times when a firefighter resuscitates someone who then gets up, walks down the street and says he doesn’t want any more help.
“We are still persistent. But two to three days later we’re dealing with that same patient. It’s wearing on responders,” he said. The buzzword for it is “compassion fatigue,” he said.
He once resuscitated someone who 10 minutes later started arguing with him saying, “Why did you save me?”
And then there’s the call for an overdose of a man or woman where a young child is crawling on the patient saying, “Mommy, wake up. Or Dad, wake up,” Howard said.
“A lot of us have young kids, so you leave that call and you say, ‘What the hell just happened?’ “ he said.
Firefighters, however, sign up to provide those emergency services and, Howard said, “in our career, those needs are going to change. What is alarming is the frequency of the various serious calls when someone is unconscious, not breathing and may not have a pulse. The frequency of those calls has increased greatly over the past 10 years.”
Before then, he said he might have gone on five to 10 calls of someone in cardiac arrest — from a motor vehicle crash or medical event — in a year.
“Now, guys sometimes go to five calls in a single day or five calls in a week in the last five years,” he said.
Those seeking recovery resources in Cheshire County can visit the The Doorway at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through the state’s 24/7 hotline at 211.