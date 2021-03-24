Early spring in the Monadnock Region often brings dry weather, low humidity and high winds, creating a recipe for brush fires that can quickly grow out of control, according to Keene’s fire chief.
“It’s that time of year,” Fire Chief Mark Howard said Wednesday morning, noting that his department always sees an uptick in calls for brush fires and smoke investigations this time of year. “... Honestly, the conditions are pretty dry right now. We need some rain.”
For that reason, he added, New Hampshire requires anyone having an outdoor fire to obtain a permit beforehand. These permits — which before the COVID-19 pandemic were available at Keene fire stations but now are offered only online at NHFirepermit.com — notify local fire departments that someone will be burning brush or other materials outside, which helps firefighters respond to reports of smoke.
For example, Howard said, if the Keene Fire Department gets a call of an outdoor fire at an address with a burn permit, the department may send only one vehicle to investigate the report, instead of a full response of three or four fire trucks.
In addition to noting where burn permits have been issued, Howard said the department, and Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, monitor the state’s fire danger report. This daily update, prepared by the state division of forests and lands, considers weather conditions and ranks the risk of wildfires in one of five categories, from low to extreme.
The fire danger for Wednesday was moderate (class 2) in areas without snow cover, according to the state.