Keene's fire chief said Thursday that he has called on the state fire marshal’s office to provide two inspectors to help the department work through a backlog of fire-code violations in the city.
That backlog, which showed 1,022 open violations in early January, in part due to software issues, has since been whittled down to 545 open violations that will require follow-up inspections, according to Chief Mark Howard.
But he said the backlog does not present a crisis, and the city manager agrees. Both officials say the violations are minor in nature and that software issues inflated the original number flagged by the computer system.
This assessment stands in sharp contrast to that of the city's firefighter union, which recently sounded the alarm about the backlog, described it as a "fire prevention crisis" and called for a strike force of inspectors from the state fire marshal's office. The Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 expressed concerns about the situation in a PSA on Facebook in the aftermath of a five-alarm blaze last month that destroyed a building in the center of downtown.
"Failure to properly inspect, and follow up on occupancies throughout the City of Keene has been a trend," Lt. Daniel Nowill, the union's president, said in a letter he said he gave Howard on Jan. 14. In that letter, which alleged inadequate fire-department staffing contributed to the Jan. 8 fire at Cobblestone Ale House, Nowill said the more than 1,000 open violations in Keene flagged by the computer included violations related to the fryer at the bar.
Howard confirmed Friday that the department noted open violations at Cobblestone on its list, but said it remains under review whether any of them still needed to be addressed as of Jan. 8.
He declined to comment on whether any related to the fryer. The Sentinel has a pending right-to-know request for more information, and the owner of Cobblestone was not reachable for comment Friday by phone.
Unpacking the backlog
In a news release and subsequent interview Thursday, Howard said that Keene's backlog of fire-code violations has highlighted the need for policy and operational improvements within the department, but with help from the state fire marshal's office, he aims to complete inspections for all 545 violations within 30 days.
“We live in a safe community[;] however, there will always be room to make improvements to the services we provide,” Howard said in the release.
The fire chief said one of the major issues the backlog highlighted is that the department had underestimated the importance of software training and the time required to maintain accurate records during inspection processes. The department has twice in recent years requested part-time administrative support for the fire prevention office that has not been funded due to financial constraints, he said.
The fire department discovered the backlog when planning to transfer data files from software used since 2006 to a new software program, according to Howard.
In the past two weeks, 477 violations originally listed as “open” have been reclassified as “completed” or “repaired,” either through on-site inspections or cross-referencing records, he said. Some of the open violations were listed more than once and, in a few cases, violations were listed for businesses that were closed, vacated or even demolished, according to the release.
Of the remaining 545 open violations that will require follow-up inspections, none were for issues that would be classified as major violations that could close a business, the fire chief said.
The open violations ranged from fire extinguishers not tagged for annual service to blocked electrical panels, exit lighting with bulbs out and sprinkler heads obstructed due to storage, he said.
The review of the violations also showed that there have been cases where annual inspections flagged a violation one year, then when inspectors returned the next year, the violation remained open, Howard said.
He described this as problematic, since when a violation is noted, the business owner is typically issued a notice to correct the violation within 30 days.
Most of the backlogged violations were for places of assembly, which include places such as restaurants, theaters or bars where the public might gather, Howard said. There are 218 places of assembly in Keene, which are inspected on an annual basis, the news release says.
All fire officers at the department are trained to a Fire Inspector I level to assist with inspections when available, according to Howard. He said these officers are assigned to do assembly inspections on a regular basis.
The higher-level inspections and follow-ups on assembly inspections fall to the fire prevention office, which consists of two personnel, the fire prevention officer and his assistant, the fire alarm officer, according to the fire chief. In order to work through the remaining 545 violations, fire officers will help with follow-up inspections and receive assistance from the two inspectors from the state fire marshal's office, who will arrive Tuesday, Howard said.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Thursday that she also does not view the backlog as a crisis.
“I understand why the union thought it could be a crisis because of the sheer number but we realized really quickly that that number was made up of duplicates that were just not properly closed out,” Dragon said. “And then recognizing that the violations were of the minor nature, I would not classify it as a crisis.”
Meanwhile, the union has continued to state that the logjam with the minor violations is symptomatic of a larger issue related to life-safety inspections in the city not receiving adequate attention.
"What has taken a back seat are the life safety inspections," Nowill said. "It's still a huge issue. However, due to city leadership I think that it is going to be able to be something that will be overcome but there needs to be a sense of emergency in correcting this."
And while proactive steps have been taken to address issues related to the violation backlog, he stands by the union's assessment of the situation's severity.
“I think a crisis can be deemed subjective,” Nowill said. “I think those that spend their days in administration might not have the same perspective as those who have boots on the ground.”
According to Howard, regular inspections will always generate new open violations, so it is not realistic to expect that there should be no open violations. But, with new software that should sync more easily and tightened protocols, he said he hopes to prevent another backlog.
“I think if we can get it down to a manageable number and we stay on top of it, it won’t compound from month to month,” he said.
The fire chief, who is set to retire on March 31, said he aims to have the departmental processes related to inspections cleaned up with firm protocols in place by the time he vacates the position.
“I hope to have this challenge resolved before I retire because I need to have our staff in a good position to move forward,” he said.