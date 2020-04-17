Facing a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Keene Fine Craft Gallery will move out of its Central Square storefront, owner Taryn Fisher said.
But she said the business is not closing, and she plans to reopen it in a new form.
“I want people to know that the Keene Fine Craft Gallery will reconstitute,” Fisher, of Keene, said Thursday. “This is going to be a point in time where we have to reset, and we will do that, and it will take a little bit of time to figure those pieces out.”
She said she expects to downsize to a smaller brick-and-mortar location, while opening a “virtual gallery.” While she’s still working out the details, Fisher said the two would complement each other — allowing customers to see a sampling of crafts in the store, then view an expanded inventory online for the artists that catch their eye.
The gallery, one of nine in the state affiliated with the League of N.H. Craftsmen, opened last June. The Central Square space had previously housed the Ingenuity Country Store, which closed in August 2016.