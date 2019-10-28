Keene police are investigating a fight they say broke out at a house party Saturday night.
Lt. Steven Tenney said officers were called to the Elliot Street residence around 10 p.m. for a report of an assault.
Tyrus Jubrey, 21, of Manchester; Jose Martinez, 18, of Manchester; and a juvenile male were arrested and face felony charges of riot. Ali Alarajy, 20, of Manchester, was cited for an open container of alcohol violation.
Tenney had few details about the incident, because it involved multiple people and is still being investigated. But he said the preliminary information indicates that a group from Manchester arrived at the residence and tried to get in. A back-and-forth ensued and a fight broke out, Tenney said.
“At this point, it appears to be isolated just to this one event,” he said.
Tenney did not yet have detailed information about how many people may have been injured and the extent of those injuries, though at least one person appears to have been hurt, he said.