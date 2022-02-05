The Keene Family YMCA will permanently close its learning center on Maple Avenue next week, according to a news release from the organization.
Parents were notified of the closure — effective Feb. 11 — in late January, and children who attend the Maple Avenue Learning Center will be moved to one of the Y’s two other child care centers, which are at the YMCA on Summit Road in Keene and Jonathan Daniels preschool, according to the release. The Y said it did not have to turn any families away due to the closure.
“We made the decision to close the Maple Avenue location primarily so we can maintain the high-level of quality care our families are accustomed to,” said Katie Gregory, director of child care services at the Keene Family YMCA, in the news release. “Staffing has been an ongoing challenge and this move will enable us to more effectively utilize the resources we have.”
The learning centers care for children between the ages of six weeks and five years old.
In the long-term, the closure could provide an opportunity to address a lack of child care options throughout the city, said Keene Family YMCA CEO Dan Smith in the release.
All three centers are in West Keene, and none of them are full, he said.
“By closing one, we’re creating an opportunity for us to explore the possibility of opening a center in a different location, making quality child care more accessible for those who may not be able to make it to this side of town,” he said.