As New Hampshire's economy begins to restart after COVID-19-related closures, the Keene Family YMCA is approaching its reopening one step at a time.
Much like the state, the Y is taking a staged approach, with restrictions to be lifted gradually.
Currently focused on online programming, day care for children of essential workers and community service, the organization's next focus will be expanding day-care services and bringing back some in-person recreational offerings. Decisions will be heavily informed by guidance from the state and federal governments as well as the YMCA of the USA, according to Dan Smith, the Keene Y's CEO.
"The decision to open is shaped by the state and by guidance we get from YUSA and from health professionals — both in our area and the CDC — to make sure we open in the safest way possible," he said. "We're going to be very committed to that. We're not just open, but we're all practicing safe ways of being together in that building."
Limited child care has remained available during Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order, while programs that closed have been supplemented with virtual classes and exercise courses. The organization temporarily closed its Summit Road facility to the public in mid-March, a little more than a week before Sununu issued his stay-home order in response to COVID-19.
The YMCA's first goal throughout has been to meet community needs, Smith said. Despite the building's being shut down, the Y has been working to provide services aimed at helping people during the crisis.
"We've partnered with the Red Cross; we've offered six blood drives and counting," he said. "We've also been providing wellness check-ins with a lot of our members and providing shopping and grocery and pharmaceutical shopping for those who are perhaps more vulnerable to the virus."
The next blood drive is set for May 26 from noon to 5 p.m. Those interested in donating blood can sign up online.
According to Smith, online programming was made available within days of the building's closing, with a number of digital classes. The organization has also been releasing free exercise classes and family activities, posted daily to the Keene Family YMCA Facebook page. The Y is also hosting a teen “drop in” call on Mondays at 4 p.m., as a way to offer local teens a safe means to reconnect with friends and other community members.
As for access to its building, Smith said the YMCA currently remains in phase one, offering day-care services to employees deemed essential by the state, with groups restricted to eight children.
One of the priorities in the upcoming phase two is to extend day-care services to non-essential employees as they begin to be called back to work.
Smith said he expects this expanded day care, as well as outdoor exercise classes, to be among the next activities the Y is able to resume.
He also said the organization is waiting to hear from the state about whether the Y can host day-camp programs. In the meantime, he said, it is preparing to operate those camps with additional safety measures. Those include limiting groups to eight kids and two staff members to ensure the total number of people does not rise above 10, in accordance with one of the governor's emergency orders.
Later, the YMCA plans to reopen its wellness center, pool, and then, in the final stage, to bring back the rest of its offerings, including basketball, racquetball, the climbing wall, martial arts, fencing and pickleball.
Later-stage phases also include indoor classes as well as use of the weight room and exercise equipment. Smith said the organization has already begun moving machines to ensure proper distancing when the building reopens and has created a stringent sanitizing policy.
Those who come to the facility will be subject to temperature checks and will be asked a series of questions about their health and any possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Like many other people and businesses, Smith said the YMCA is being cautious about the future but noted that the organization's roughly 5,000 members have been dedicated to helping keep it going. He said only 15 percent of them have canceled their membership, which Smith attributed to job loss.
As for the YMCA itself, he said many variables will determine if it faces significant financial difficulty in the future, but the organization is planning for likely shortfalls.