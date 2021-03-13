A Keene family will soon be $1,000 richer after following a series of clues Saturday morning from Recycled Percussion.
The New Hampshire-based band — which announced recently it will open a store in Keene this spring — posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that a prize worth $1,000 had been hidden somewhere in the city. While actual cash wasn't tucked away, an item that could be traded in for a grand had been, the post explained.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, clues to the prize's whereabouts were posted to the band's Facebook page. The winners — sisters Alissa and Deanna Tyler, with the help of Deanna's kids Arabella, Kinsley and Asher — found the prize in just over an hour.
The orange Recycled Percussion drum stick was found underneath a stack of mattresses behind Penuche's Ale House on Adams Street.
"This is just the beginning of what we hope to be doing in Keene," Justin Spencer, the band member who founded Recycled Percussion, said in a statement Saturday morning. "Bringing people, families and community together to have some Chaos & Kindness in their lives."
The family will receive their winnings at the Chaos & Kindness store in Laconia on Saturday afternoon, according to Spencer's assistant Wendy Osborne.