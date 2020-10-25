Curtis Hundley could not sleep Friday night. It was too quiet outside, he said.
Hundley, 41, a behavioral technician at Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies in Marlborough, explained that he is accustomed to the bustle outside the Keene apartment his family had rented for the past 13 years.
But on Friday, Curtis, his wife, Shannon, and their children — Bailey, 14, Buddy, 12, and Travis, 11 — moved into a house on Armory Street in Keene. The family owns their new home, the beneficiaries of a construction project by Monadnock Habitat for Humanity, a local nonprofit that builds affordable, long-term housing for families in the region. Construction on the ranch-style house, which has a gray and white exterior accented by a vivid yellow door, took just eight months, despite a work stoppage for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curtis and Shannon, 36, a managing partner at the Keene confectionery Life is Sweet, say having equity in a home and settling in a safer neighborhood will change their lives.
The Hundleys were one of nine families that a Monadnock Habitat for Humanity committee composed of board members and volunteers considered for the Armory Street property, according to Matt Keenan, president of the organization’s board of directors.
Keenan, a Dublin resident who has led the organization for three years, said applicants — or potential “partner families,” as MHFH calls them — must be in a certain income bracket as well as an unstable or unsafe housing situation. In addition to conducting interviews and home visits with applicants, MHFH factors an “impact level” metric based on the family’s size, ages, ability and other characteristics into its final decision.
Founded in 1991, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity is the local affiliate of the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity, a Christian ministry with a strict non-proselytizing policy that operates in all 50 states and more than 70 countries, according to its website.
MHFH relies largely on volunteer labor and donated materials for its home builds in an effort to provide affordable housing for its partner families, Keenan said. The value of any donated labor and materials is subtracted from construction expenses to calculate an interest-free mortgage for the family, which is responsible only for paying the principal in addition to local property taxes.
Keenan explained that he got involved with MHFH because he admires its mission of offering a “hand up, not a handout” to “people doing everything they can [who] just need a little bit of a boost.” He hopes to develop training programs for its partner families on financial planning and home ownership skills.
MHFH receives funding from private donors and also gets assistance from local businesses and contractors, many of whom offer discounted rates or waive the costs of their products and services, Keenan said.
“This area has always been super supportive of us, and the money comes,” he said. “We just have to find the land. That’s what’s really a challenge.”
Keenan noted that contractors and developers often learn of available properties before MHFH, giving them an immediate advantage in the search for housing. The organization conducts an extensive bureaucratic process of researching and proposing an acquisition for approval by the board of directors.
As a result, MHFH frequently looks for properties that have come under town ownership or that have been inherited by a family member who may wish to sell, according to Keenan. He said that with viable properties so difficult to identify, the organization sometimes accepts a partner family before knowing where their home will be located.
That was not the case for the Hundleys’ new property on Armory Street, which Keenan said MHFH purchased last summer from an abutter who owned the lot. Keenan added that the 1,100 square-foot house would have typically cost approximately $150,000 to construct but that with donated labor and materials, the Hundleys may be on the hook for only 75 percent of that figure.
Shannon Hundley said the family’s monthly mortgage payments will be about $200 less than rent at their former apartment on Winchester Street. In addition to financial relief, the Armory Street home offers a more stable neighborhood for the Hundley children, she noted.
Shannon explained that the family was abutted on Winchester Street by several properties with Keene State students, which occasionally created dangerous situations. Last year, two college-age men broke into the Hundleys’ apartment when their daughter, Bailey, was home alone, she said. (Bailey was unharmed in the incident.) Shannon also recalled hearing physical violence nearby and a separate incident in which a neighbor had a gun pulled on them, though not by a student.
“[The children are] at the point where they’re older and can understand those things,” she said. “And it scares them.”
Shannon said she and Curtis learned about Monadnock Habitat for Humanity through their family friends, the Knightlys, who live in an MHFH-built home in Troy. She attended one of the organization’s meetings in 2019, unsure whether to volunteer or to apply.
“I just assumed it was for people who couldn’t afford housing,” she said.
The Hundleys’ landlord at their Winchester Street apartment encouraged them to apply last winter, Shannon noted. Still, she never expected to be chosen as a partner family, figuring there were more deserving applicants. Shannon said she was “shocked and speechless” when she learned they had been selected for the Armory Street property in February.
MHFH broke ground a month later but paused construction in April after laying the foundation, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Keenan. He said the project remained in flux for five to six weeks before resuming in late May when Habitat for Humanity International lifted its recommendation to temporarily halt building efforts.
Keenan described the project as an “atypical build” because MHFH could not rely on its typical cadre of volunteers, due to coronavirus safety protocols. Instead, he said, fewer than a dozen volunteers helped with the construction, including several board members, in addition to the Hundleys and their extended family. (MHFH generally requires at least 300 hours of sweat equity from its partner family.)
“We had to pay a little bit more to have some contractors do some of the work that we would usually have volunteers [do],” Keenan said.
Local companies and organizations donated the materials and labor for the house’s insulation, rafters, roof and patio. MHFH finished the project — the organization’s 14th completed build, Keenan said — two weeks ago, and the Hundleys closed on the deal Friday.
Monadnock Habitat for Humanity has already selected a partner family for its next home build, from the group of applicants that also included the Hundleys, according to Keenan. Unlike with the Armory Street development, however, MHFH has not yet identified land for that project.
“We’re making a commitment to this family to raise the money, find the land and build a house for them, hopefully next year, but we still have to [do that],” he said. “That’s part of our challenge.”
On Saturday, however, the organization took a break to celebrate the Hundleys’ new home and opportunity.
Keenan and other board members recognized the donors and volunteers who contributed to the project. A close friend of the Hundleys, who is a licensed minister, delivered the liturgical prayer. And laborers who worked on the house drove by in a procession while honking their horns and waving to the family, an adaptation of the ceremony to observe social-distancing guidelines.
“To see what they’re going into is so exciting,” Keenan said earlier in the week. “… It’s so rewarding knowing that these three kids are going to grow up in a much better place, they’re going to have equity in a home [and] the family’s going to be off on the right foot.”
For Curtis Hundley, whose parents rented his childhood house, the Armory Street property is the first home he has ever owned. The weight of that hit him when the Hundleys formally purchased it Friday, which he described as “pretty emotional.”
He added that like the rest of the Hundleys, their cat, Oakley, is also getting accustomed to the new home. And the family may soon add another member.
Owning a house is among a list of conditions that Curtis and Shannon established for getting a dog. Bailey Hundley said her parents included that provision because they never expected it to be satisfied.
Last week it was.