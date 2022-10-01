 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Keene family faces tough road amid state's housing crunch

  • 0

Christopher Searles massages partner Krista Dahl’s abdomen before an ultrasound at Cheshire Medical Center on Sept. 13. The family scheduled a C-section for Oct. 14; however, baby Mae arrived early, on Sept. 28. Mae’s early arrival has escalated their need to find housing.

A family of four has spent the past two years moving around Keene and the Monadnock Region — exhausting themselves and the resources available to people who are unhoused in the area. The family now includes a fifth member: a baby girl, born earlier this week.

A day in the life

Just before the school year started, a day for the family would entail waking up early to open the Wash House on Marlboro Street, where Krista Dahl and partner Christopher Searles have been working since the summer when they needed a place to go that was air-conditioned and where they could park their car at night. The family now keeps the laundromat in order, checking in throughout the day and making sure the machines are working. The rest of their day is filled with appointments. They do everything from seeing the doctor to check-ins with the city and Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services on the family’s progress with finding housing. 
Preparing for the new baby

As the days counted down until Krista Dahl and Christopher Searles' baby was born, the couple grew more worried about stable housing. Now that Mae has arrived, they only have a few resources: a portable crib and diapers. 
A place to stay

The family has been staying at the Days Inn since August with the support of the city of Keene, checking in with the human services department each week to show that they are continuing to look for housing. The family spends most of their day working and at appointments, returning to the hotel to rest, since Krista Dahl was in her final month of pregnancy, and for bedtime with the kids. 
At HCS

Krista Dahl and Christopher Searles brought George and Belle Dahl to an appointment at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services' Healthy Starts program, just days before the school year began. The family's housing voucher expired before they could find a place to stay, and they had to apply for a new voucher. HCS has been providing support with all the paperwork they must fill out as they look for stable housing in the city. 

George Dahl, 7, climbs into the car next to his mother’s service dog, Harley, as the family leaves Wash House to meet with Mary LaValley at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services’ Healthy Starts program to apply for a new housing voucher.
Mom, daughter and daughter on the way

Belle Dahl, 10, listens to her mom’s abdomen outside Feeding Tiny Tummies, where the family picked up food for the coming days and cooking supplies for their hotel from an employee of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services. The hotel has been difficult to prepare meals at, and the family is hoping to make the most of their new supplies.

Hannah Schroeder is The Sentinel’s visual journalist. She can be reached at 603-355-8560 or hschroeder@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Health Lab stories

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred